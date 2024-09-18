Zayn Malik announces first solo tour across UK and US

Former One Direction member Zayn Malik has announced his first-ever solo tour across the UK and US, marking a significant milestone in his music career.

The British singer first revealed the news on "The Jimmy Fallon Show" on Tuesday night, according to reports.

On Wednesday morning, Malik confirmed the announcement on X (formerly Twitter), stating: "Appreciate your patience, love, and support. Can't wait to enjoy great music together. This time I really mean soon [laughing face emoji] see you in 35 days...."

He added, "Tickets on sale Saturday but VIP Key holders will get first access to tickets beginning tomorrow."

STAIRWAY TO THE SKY TOUR 2024

Malik also shared a poster for the upcoming tour along with the tour dates and locations.

US Dates:

October 23 – San Francisco

October 25 – Las Vegas

October 27 – Los Angeles

October 30 – Washington DC

November 2 – New York

UK Dates

November 20 – Edinburgh O2 Academy

November 23 – Leeds O2 Academy

November 24 – Manchester O2 Apollo

November 26 – London Eventim Apollo

November 29 – Wolverhampton Wolverhampton The Halls

December 3 – Newcastle O2 City Hall

Tickets will be available during a special pre-sale event exclusively on the ZAYN VIP Key app starting September 19.

Malik's announcement made fans frenzy, with X user @ZJMCRAVE tweeting, "SO PROUD OF YOU Z!!"

@savage_zquad added, "Can't wait!!! It better be soon, otherwise Zquad will get ZOON tattooed on us."

Other fans suggested the singer come to their respective countries soon.

Malik's first-ever solo tour comes nearly a decade since he abruptly left "X Factor" winner and world-famous British-Irish band, One Direction.

During that time, the "Dusk Till Dawn" hitmaker openly discussed his struggles with mental health and the challenges of performing under the weight of anxiety.

He shared an experience where, after deciding to cancel a performance, a team member suggested to attribute it to "illness." Despite the suggestion, Malik chose honesty, opting to openly discuss the impact of his mental health on the situation.

He wrote for TIME in 2016, "As a solo performer, I felt much more exposed, and the psychological stress of performing had just gotten to be too much for me to handle—at that moment, at least."

"My team was really supportive of my decision, and they agreed that, at this point, our best option was to be honest. That was refreshing, and it made me feel a bit more confident about putting out the statement," he added.

