Gigi Hadid on Life After Zayn Malik: 'Respect and Love' in Co-Parenting

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are no longer a couple, but they continue to work together as co-parents for their daughter, Khai.

In a candid interview for the April 2025 cover story of Vogue, Gigi discussed her co-parenting dynamic with the former One Direction star, emphasizing mutual respect and love as the foundation of their partnership.

Gigi and Zayn's relationship lasted nearly six years before they decided to end it in 2021. Just months before their split, they welcomed their daughter, Khai, in September 2020.

According to Billboard, despite the end of their romantic relationship, the model, who is now dating actor Bradley Cooper, explained that they remain committed to raising their daughter together.

"We plan our custody schedules months in advance," Gigi revealed in the interview. "That doesn't mean things don't change, but we help each other out and have each other's backs."

This well-organized approach allows both parents to ensure Khai's needs come first while navigating their busy careers.

Gigi Hadid Opens Up About Public Scrutiny and Her Relationship with Zayn Malik

The 29-year-old model admitted that it can be complicated to know that parts of her personal life, including the end of her relationship with Zayn, have been made public.

One of the most talked-about incidents was the 2021 altercation between Zayn and her mother, Yolanda Hadid, which led to Zayn being charged with harassment.

Although she did not directly address the incident, Gigi discussed the challenges of public scrutiny, saying, "There is the hard part of the world knowing this much and thinking they know everything. But at the end of the day, we're not interested in giving everyone our whole story."

What remains clear is Gigi's commitment to raising Khai with love and respect alongside Zayn. "What we are interested in is raising our daughter together, with so much respect for each other, and not just as co-parents, but what we've been through together," she shared.

Zayn, for his part, also expressed a desire to protect Khai from any negative attention related to their past.

In a 2023 interview, Zayn addressed the 2021 incident, emphasizing his preference for privacy when it comes to his personal life, Mirror said.

He shared that his primary focus was on his daughter's well-being, noting that time was the most valuable thing in his life.

Zayn explained that he was aware of what had occurred and that those involved also knew the details, indicating that he had little interest in publicizing further information.

While Gigi's co-parenting relationship with Zayn has certainly had its challenges, she is grateful for the progress they've made. Her new relationship with Bradley Cooper seems to be a source of happiness. Gigi described their connection as "very romantic and happy," adding, "I just feel really lucky."