Beyoncé's mother, Tina Knowles, has responded to claims that she shaded Dolly Parton after Parton defended Cowboy Carter getting snubbed from the CMAs.

Previously, Parton suggested that Beyonce may not have been nominated for a CMA because the award show placed an emphasis on artists who have been in the genre their "whole life".

"Oh Ms. Dolly, we love you, but Bey did spend her WHOLE life workin' hard since she was 9! She got country roots too. She's mastered her craft and broken records in EVERY genre. So sayin' she didn't 'spend her life' in country music dismisses all the work she put in," Knowles allegedly wrote on Instagram, according to Yahoo.

"Bey don't need to stay in one lane to get respect – her talent and work ethic speak for themselves! She's been putin' in the work, and nobody else gets asked to 'spend their life" in one place to be recognized! #been country,' the post continued.

However, the post has since been deleted.

After the message went viral, Knowles claimed that she was not the person that wrote it.

"This is fake, not from me," she wrote under another Instagram post.

Previously, Parton spoke to Variety about the CMAs decision to not include Cowboy Carter, and its subsequent singles, in its list of nominees this year.

"There are so many wonderful country artists that, I guess probably the country music field, they probably thought, well, we can't really leave out some of the ones that spend their whole life doing that," she said.

"I don't think it was a matter of shutting out, like doing that on purpose. I think it was just more of what the country charts and the country artists were doing, that do that all the time, not just a specialty album," Parton added.

The "Jolene" singer shared that she is open to doing more collaborations with Beyoncé in the future.