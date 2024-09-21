Read this story in Spanish here

Puerto Rican artist Kany García has spent much of her life traveling. She moved from her native Puerto Rico to Miami just to have better access to more flights. In less than three weeks, she will embark on the longest U.S. tour of her career, a major achievement that is as personal as it is professional.

"I'm really scared of airplanes," she admits with a laugh, fully aware of the irony. Fortunately, she loves being on stage, watching the audience's expressions as they listen to her music, become emotional, or sing along with all their might. "That's why I forced myself to manage that fear of flying," explains the 41-year-old artist.

That connection with her audience is so important that she has even designed a segment in her "García" tour concerts where she can be "alone with them."

"It's a part where it's just me with my guitar, singing whatever they ask for. I created it to make the experience interactive without affecting what we've rehearsed with the musicians, but we need that connection, communicating with each other," she says with a shrug. This is her essence—sensitive, yet solid. She showed that same sensitivity and strength when she launched her international career as a pop singer-songwriter in a sea of reggaeton.

A journey against the stream

For those unfamiliar with Kany's journey, she is one of Puerto Rico's most celebrated singer-songwriters, known for her emotive lyrics and pop sensibility in a genre dominated by urban and reggaeton beats.

Her 2007 debut album, "Cualquier Día," marked the beginning of her successful career carved out of a path that combines pop, folk, and heartfelt ballads, followed by several chart-topping albums and numerous awards, including multiple Latin Grammys. In 2016, she made headlines by openly sharing her relationship with her now-wife, cementing her status as a trailblazer not just musically but also as a figure for LGBTQ+ visibility in Latin America.

She could have embraced the urban music trend and blended her style with reggaeton beats. But Kany made a different choice, sticking to her sound.

Back then, the inevitable question was: is it bravery or stubbornness to go against the tide of urban music? A decade later, the answer is clear: it's both. The same applies to her decision in 2016 when she announced her relationship with a woman. Kany's response, then and now, remains consistent:

Airplanes vs. Kany García

Her consistency and integrity have kept her grounded during tough times in the music industry, and during the good times, they've led to new achievements, starting with personal growth. As her career expanded, so did the demand to visit new places—whether to plant a seed or reap a harvest. The problem? Her overwhelming fear of airplanes. She worked through it in therapy, diligently applying coping techniques. She particularly remembers one that led her to count clouds during flights.

In an especially tough period, Kany made a bold decision: "I told my psychologist to come with me. I paid for her ticket, and she was by my side, helping me manage the panic," she recalled. Today, flights are more manageable for her.

"I have recordings she made for me that help," she explains.

When fans see Kany on stage, performing songs from her new album "García" and her greatest hits from previous albums, they are witnessing a woman who not only poured her soul into her music but also faced and conquered her fears to be there with them. The "García Tour," which kicks off at the Majestic Theatre in Dallas on October 9, had an intense prelude during the summer across Latin America.

"Every time we perform, it's different," she says. "It's very exciting to perform in front of a new audience. The dynamic always changes, and you never know what will happen." It's more than just a cheer here or applause there. "The energy of the audience varies from place to place, and that impacts our live performance," she explains, her face softening with tenderness as she talks about the magic of sharing her music live.

When it comes to deeply emotional moments, Kany steps back from being the star and reverts to being Encarnita García. It's easy to imagine her as a little girl, shrugging her shoulders and tilting her head. A photo might capture this as a "who knows" gesture. The camera could interpret it as playful, but in conversation, it's clear this is an unintentional movement to manage emotion.

Her eyes light up as she recalls the signs fans hold up during her concerts. "I read the best ones," she says. Once, she even brought a fan on stage because they asked on one of those signs. "I do it for myself, for them, and for the people at the show. Often, that's the part of the concert they remember the most. That's why they paid for it—to be together, sing together, and enjoy it."

A fitting end to a great year

Amid the tour, Kany has other big moments to look forward to. On October 18, she could win a Latin Billboard Award. She's nominated for Best Latin Pop Album for "García."

Then, on November 14, she'll be at the Latin Grammys. Kany is officially nominated for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for "García," Song of the Year for "Te Lo Agradezco," and Best Singer-Songwriter Song for "García," the title track of her latest album, which she dedicated to her father.

In 2024, she also received the Espíritu de Cambio award from Billboard's Latin Women in Music honors. In her words, it's been an "incredible year."

She'll close her year with the final show of her U.S. tour at the Kaseya Center in Miami, after performing in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and many more cities. Many planes, many signs, lots of music, and lots of love. As she would say, it's been an "incredible year," and she deserves every moment.

During the interview, Kany shared that to handle the drop in adrenaline after the concerts, she gathers with close friends, either in person or virtually, with a glass or two of white wine—perhaps an albariño—and gives thanks.

Her fans give thanks for her and her music.

Originally published in Latin Times