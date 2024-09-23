Katy Perry's '143' Scores Lowest on Metacritic Since 2011, Lowest By A Female Artist Ever

Katy Perry's latest album, "143," has received the lowest overall score since 2011 on Metacritic.

The mom-of-one also faced underwhelming feedback as the lead single "Woman's World" failed to make a significant impact.

On Metacritic, where numerical ratings are assigned to various forms of entertainment, such as music, movies, and TV shows, by compiling weighted scores from expert critics, "143" got a score of 34.

According to AllMusic's review, "143 rings the death knell for Perry for no other reason than it commits pop music's ultimate sin: it's boring."

NME also said of Perry's latest release, "A record that sometimes hits the target but rarely leaves a lasting impression."

The LA Times wrote, "The problem for Perry is that these songs are bad, and not even in a fun way. '143' is an oddly cold dance-pop album with boring melodies, utilitarian grooves and vocal performances that feel vaguely AI-derived."

As Katy Perry’s ‘143’ Metacritic score falls yet again, this time to 34, it becomes the worst reviewed album ever by a female artist on Metacritic pic.twitter.com/5JKuXaR8xg — Mr. Pop (@MrPopOfficial) September 21, 2024

Users on Reddit engaged in a lively discussion about the lackluster performance of Perry's latest album, with a consensus emerging among users labeling her as the reigning champion of the "art of flopping."

One user wrote, "i don't think i've ever seen anyone with the fame KP has flop so hard," while another said, "she out-witnessed herself it's amazing. she's forever renovating the art of flopping. reached a level of flop i never knew existed."

Another user explained Perry's flop serves as a funny commentary on pop music's evolution in the past decade. Her previous album "Prism," emerged during a transformative period when prominent artists such as Beyonce, with her self-titled album, and Taylor Swift with "1989" were redefining their musical styles and approaches to pop.

READ ALSO: How Katy Perry's Comeback Had 'All the Love' and Went Wrong

"Every single one of these artists has music out right now that is new and innovating with their sound or skills while still connected to the music they made then - meanwhile Katy is doing lazy pop releases that are basically identical in tone and style. So embarrassing and I'm rly enjoying the people she thought would mindlessly consume her gunk refusing to play."

Another user agreed, saying, "Regardless of the continuous wrong decision, Katy's flop streak started because of just an inherent lack of adaptability or true understanding in pop music."

"She was really solid at one style in a moment in time where that style was massive, but as things changed it doesn't seem she is capable of changing with it."

When one user asked, "Wait-her lowest, or lowest of any album since 2011??" the OP commented, "Overall lowest since 2011 and seemingly the lowest by a female artist ever."

From a different perspective, an individual expressed that there are so many bad albums. However, the most significant fault pointed out was Perry's decision to collaborate with Dr. Luke, resulting in an unoriginal product that even her loyal supporters struggled to justify. Ultimately, the commenter's prevailing sentiment toward the album remains unchanged, and "143" is perceived as lacking originality.

Another wrote, "Even if Dr. Luke wasn't involved, this album was a big miss. It should have been a red flag from the album's AI cover alone. There is not a single hit. Every lyric sounds like it was written by an AI."

READ MORE: Katy Perry's '143' Album Draws Flak From Critics But Celebrated by Fans Online