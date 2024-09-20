Katy Perry's '143' Album Draws Flak From Critics But Celebrated by Fans Online

Katy Perry's highly anticipated album "143" is finally here, but it's not getting the feedback the singer might have hoped for from critics.
The 39-year-old singer-songwriter officially dropped her seventh studio album Friday midnight, after much anticipation and following the debacle of the record's lead single, "Woman's World," which received lukewarm response and failed to enter the top 50 of the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart.
However, instead of receiving praise and helping Katy redeem herself in the highly competitive music scene, "143" only drew flak from reviewers.
According to Variety's Steven J. Horowitz, Perry's latest album "strips away the remnants of the perky personality that catapulted Perry into early 2010s superstardom," adding that the record "is flat [and] coasting on cascades of lyrical cliches and musical ideas that rarely crest."
Sputnikmusic's Lauren J. Paulson rated "143" an "awful 1.0" because it was allegedly "vapid and delirious in all wrong places." The critic added that it was "a disastrous fatal accident for all involved — particularly Katy Perry in a leading role."
The Guardian's Alexis Petridis echoed similar sentiments in his review saying the album "feels slightly out of time, a common-or-garden mediocre pop album with the misfortune of being scheduled in the wake of Charli XCX's 'Brat,' Chappell Roan's 'The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess,' and Sabrina Carpenter's 'Short N' Sweet.'"
Interestingly, outside of the reviews, KatyCats — Perry's fans — appear to be celebrating "143." The album also jumped straight to the second spot of the U.S. iTunes within an hour of its release.
Check out the fans' reactions below.
Katy Perry's "143" album is out now on all streaming platforms.
