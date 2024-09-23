Is Lady Gaga Releasing a Special Project Called 'Harlequin'?

Lady Gaga has been teasing a secret project she has been working on, and now, rumored details of that project have emerged.

On September 22, Mother Monster took to her Instagram to share a post with the words "No Duct Tape No Mission" set against a green background. However, she also teased an instrumental of what appears to be new music along with the post.

The instrumental features acoustic guitar and is reminiscent of Gaga's Joanne album and is different from the previous snippets she has played from her upcoming solo album. While Gaga has not said what this new music could be from, insiders are now revealing that it is part of a special project she has been working on outside of LG7.

A reliable ATRL insider named Supervillian revealed that the song she teased is called "Happy Mistake" and is part of a project titled Harlequin.

Supervillain, a well-known ATRL insider, has said that the preview posted by Lady Gaga is for a track called "Happy Mistake" and is part of a project titled "Harlequin."@ladygaga is this the "Music for a Special Project" 🎶🤫 you were talking about last year??? 😱😭😭😭💀⚰️💐 pic.twitter.com/dN4h0pD3AA — VENUS♀IN †HE DARK🌒 (@CaRoLiNaPeAcE19) September 22, 2024

Supervillian also shared that the new music will be released under Lady Gaga's name and not Harley Quinn from the upcoming movie Joker: Folie à Deux. Notably, they revealed that Gaga created a new label imprint for the project.

While it remains unclear as to when the special project could be released, Supervillian shared that the upcoming week is going to be exciting, seemingly hinting that it could arrive anytime.

🚨 Reliable insider Supervillain shares new info on ATRL. pic.twitter.com/5ovUDK2o8m — Renzo (@Renx22_) September 23, 2024

Earlier this month, Gaga confirmed to Vogue that she spent most of this year recording LG7 as well as her "surprise project."

"There's a lot of pain associated with this adventure and when I start to explore that pain it can bring out another side to my artistry. When I'm here at this studio, I'm relaxed and I am able to face my demons and what's remarkable is...that's the music. I'm able to hear it back," she told the outlet.