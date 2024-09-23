Meek Mill has announced plans to hire investigators to look into what he believes may be an attempt to damage his reputation by repeatedly linking his name to Sean "Diddy" Combs.

Meek has repeatedly denied having a sexual relationship with Diddy and being gay since February -- when speculation began that he was the rapper whom the hip-hop mogul allegedly bragged about having sex with.

In his lawsuit against Diddy, music producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones did not reveal the identity of this artist but described him as a Philadelphia rapper who had dated rapper Nicki Minaj.

This led to Meek -- who is from Philadelphia and dated Minaj from 2015 to 2017 -- having to fend off speculation and trolling from social media users over his relationship with Diddy for months.

However, these rumors show no sign of dying down amid the Bad Boy Records founder's arrest on sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy charges.

Now, the 37-year-old rapper is suggesting that this is all part of a potential smear campaign against him.

On Monday, Meek, born Robert Rihmeek Williams, declared on X, formerly Twitter, that he will spend $100,000 to hire "an investigative team" who will help him "find out every specific detail" about how and why his name is being linked to Diddy's ongoing case.

He also said that he wants the investigative team to "look at who is powering the media involving ['Meek' with] anything to do with buddy."

"Something['s] not right," Meek claimed.

In a follow-up tweet, the rapper suggested that he wasn't concerned about the rumors of a sexual relationship between him and Diddy but rather the "business side" of things.

"The streets know wassup with me [that's] not the case," Meek wrote. "We talking about [the] business side."

"Somebody powering these bad campaigns with ['Meek Mill'] again," he alleged. "I got 100k for a thorough investigation of who's powering and how exactly my name [is connected] to this."

While he appeared to be serious about launching an investigation to clear his name, Meek's announcement was met with skepticism and mockery on X.

"Bro it's your antics. It's you! You're the one powering that narrative," a person commented on one of Meek's posts.

"Man, give me the 100k," another wrote. "It doesn't take an investigator to tell you why this is happening."

A third user shared a photo of Meek and Diddy posing for a photo wearing matching shirts and wrote: "You did this to yourself [laughing emoji]. [Y'all] look cute and s**t matching [though]."

Some also advised Meek to stop posting about Diddy, his case, and the speculation about them.

"How do you manage to make things worse bro[?]" one X user commented. "You need to log out."

