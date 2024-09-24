Mariah Carey Faces Legal Battle with Brother Morgan Shortly After Death of Mother and Sister

Mariah Carey is headed to court.

The "Always Be My Baby" songstress has been ordered to sit in for a deposition before January 31, 2025 as part of an ongoing legal battle with her brother, Morgan Carey. The lawsuit from Morgan is the result of claims made by Mariah in her memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, where she alleged Morgan was selling drugs and accused him of being violent. Morgan is now suing her for defamation.

In the book, Mariah detailed an alleged physical altercation between Morgan and her parents.

"It took twelve cops to pull my brother and father apart. The big bodies of men, all entangled like a swirling hurricane, crashed loudly into the living room. I was a little girl with very few memories of a big brother who protected me. More often, I felt I had to protect myself from him, and sometimes I would find myself protecting my mother from him too," she wrote.

Morgan has denied any allegations of him being physical with their parents and has denied that he has ever sold drugs.

"I would describe it as inner-circle common knowledge at the time that [Morgan] was heavily involved in the Manhattan night life scene and that he often was in possession of cocaine and provided it to members of the night life crowd that he associated with," Mariah wrote in her book.

According to court documents obtained by InTouch, Morgan claims that the memoir ruined his reputation and is now suing for unspecified damages.

Mariah has since responded to the lawsuit, saying that her claims are "true or substantially true." Previously, she asked that the lawsuit be thrown out, and most of it was. However, the court ruled that Morgan can still sue Mariah over passages related to the drug-dealing claims. The court also said that Mariah "reserves the right to seek limitations on the scope of discovery."

The news of an impending deposition comes shortly after Mariah and Morgan lost their mother, Patricia Carey, and sister, Alison Carey, on the same day. Mariah confirmed the news of their passing in a statement to People.

"My heart is broken that I've lost my mother this past weekend. Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day," the singer said on August 27. "I feel blessed that I was able to spend the last week with my mom before she passed. I appreciate everyone's love and support and respect for my privacy during this impossible time," Mariah concluded.