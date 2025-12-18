Rihanna Goes Viral After Shutting Down Audience 'Scrooge' at Mariah Carey Concert

Rihanna turned a brief concert interruption into a viral moment after a fan asked her to sit down during Mariah Carey's holiday show in Las Vegas.

The pop star was attending Carey's Dec. 13 performance at Dolby Live at Park MGM when a nearby concertgoer appeared upset that Rihanna was standing and dancing, blocking the view.

Videos shared online show Rihanna happily on her feet as Carey sang "We Belong Together." While waving her arms and singing along, Rihanna was tapped on the back and told to sit.

Caught off guard, she reacted with a surprised "Oh, s—!" before quickly lowering herself back into her seat, PageSix reported.

She then raised her hands in a calm, apologetic way and appeared to say, "My bad, my bad," signaling she meant no harm.

The short exchange spread quickly across social media, with many fans calling the moment relatable and funny.

One widely shared caption read, "The audacity to yell at Rihanna to sit down while she's fangirling over Mariah Carey is wild."

Reactions were mixed, with some viewers saying concert etiquette matters, while others felt Rihanna should be free to enjoy the show like anyone else.

(#AD) not Rihanna having to CHECK somebody at a Mariah Carey holiday show 😭🎄👀 So boom—RiRi was minding her rich, unbothered business, living her BEST fan life at Mariah’s Vegas holiday concert, when some audience Scrooge tried to kill the vibe 😒. And baby… Rihanna did NOT go… pic.twitter.com/6rpiQ8X8Qt — Tasha K (@UNWINEWITHTASHA) December 18, 2025

Rihanna Keeps Fangirling at Mariah Carey

Even so, Rihanna didn't let the moment put a damper on her night. According to DailyMail, in clips shared afterward, she can be seen fully caught up in the show—waving her arms and singing along to Carey's holiday classic, "All I Want for Christmas Is You."

Her energy made it obvious she was there as a genuine fan, not just another celebrity in the crowd.

Rihanna's admiration for Mariah Carey also isn't new. The two have crossed paths in memorable ways over the years, including at Carey's Christmas tour stop in Brooklyn in 2024.

That night, Rihanna grabbed attention when she jokingly asked Carey to autograph her chest backstage.

Carey went along with it, turning the moment into a lighthearted exchange filled with laughter, cheers, and a warm hug—another reminder of the genuine affection between them.

Fans have long admired Rihanna for staying true to herself.