Camila Cabello's Runway Walk Stuns at L'Oreal Paris Show: 'It Girl'

Camila Cabello will never be the same after the praise she received for her walk on the runway.

Cabello put on a leggy display when she walked the runway of the L'Oreal Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 24. The "Havana" singer adorned a velvet strapless black mini dress as she walked the runway and put on a confident display.

Her hair was kept simple with it being brushed down, so it draped behind her shoulders. For her makeup, she opted for a glowing look and included a light pink lip.

For footwear, Cabello bolstered her height with shiny heels as she strutted her stuff with various other models and famous faces. Kendall Jenner, Eva Longoria and Heidi Klum all joined the singer on the runway.

In a video of the walk posted to TikTok, people were quick to praise her for her confidence as well as her look.

"IT GIRL," read one comment.

"She's gorgeous my god," someone else chimed in.

"Wow camila queen," added another.

"Omg slayy," wrote another TikTok user.

Cabello's stint on the runway comes after the singer performed at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada on September 20 alongside a number of fellow pop icons, including Dua Lipa and Gwen Stefani.

During her set, Cabello performed many of her hits including cuts from her new album C, XOXO and her Billboard Hot 100 No. 1, "Señorita."

Check out more pics from Cabello's runway time below: