Katy Perry's $5M AFL Payout Comes with Controversy Over Major Restrictions, Training Disruptions

Katy Perry is expected to receive $5 million for her performance at the AFL Grand Final in Melbourne this coming Saturday.

The "Woman's World" singer will take the stage at the Melbourne Cricket Ground to entertain a crowd of 100,000 before the Sydney and Brisbane teams face off.

Per the Daily Mail, in exchange for her whopping payout, the 39-year-old is expected to deliver a pre-game show featuring classic hits from her earlier albums rather than singing songs from her latest album, "143."

Reporter Tom Morris disclosed that top AFL officials had informed Perry that they anticipated her to perform songs such as "Firework," "Roar," and "I Kissed A Girl" during the event.

He also claimed that the "Thinking of You" singer's team resisted a request from the AFL her to perform only one new song.

"She's playing about five songs and the AFL was very keen for her to play five classic tunes, she wanted to play two new ones."

Morris further mentioned that an agreement had been reached between Perry and the AFL in the dispute, with the singer allegedly conceding to include only one new track in her lineup.

"In the end they met halfway and she's playing one new song and four classics."

Former AFL star Kane Cornes expressed his admiration for Perry and suggested that the AFL should play a role in coordinating major stadium events.

"We only want your hits. We only want your bangers. We want 'Roar,' 'Teenage Dream,' 'Firework.'"

Cornes added, "They want all the songs we know and love. And she pushed back and said, "No, I want to play two of my new songs."

"You know when you go to a concert and maybe they're old and all you want is their good stuff. You want their greatest hits."

READ ALSO: Katy Perry's '143' Scores Lowest on Metacritic Since 2011, Lowest By A Female Artist Ever

Aside from the setlist rule, this week has brought unexpected controversy for Perry.

The Lions' training schedule at the MCG will hugely be impacted by Perry's rehearsals, leaving them with just one session instead of the hoped-for extra run on Thursday.

Additionally, a topic of Perry not performing her song "Roar" became a hot discussion on Australia's "Today Show" hosted by Karl Stefanovic. Per the Herald Sun, he criticized the decision, pointing out that Perry chose not to sing the song to avoid showing any favoritism or giving an advantage to the Queensland team.

"It's one of Katy Perry's best songs and highest selling, but there's a vicious rumor."

Stefanovic added, "Katy Perry couldn't sing her famous track Roar because it would unfairly support the Brisbane Lions in their quest for another grand final victory."

"It would be an outrage if she can't play it. It would be ridiculous."

Speculations about the possibility of Australian pop icon Tina Arena sharing the stage with Perry at the upcoming major sports extravaganza have also been circulating.

"There's going to be a surprise performance by a favorite Australian artist that I am looking up to," Perry said in an interview. "She will be singing a little bit with me, I'll be singing a little bit with her. I've been sworn to secrecy, locked up, chains, all of it."

Upon mentioning the word "chains," the mom-of-one sparked speculation among viewers that she might refer to a potential collaboration with Turner, known for her 1994 chart-topping hit of the same title.

READ MORE: Katy Perry's '143' Scores Lowest on Metacritic Since 2011, Lowest By A Female Artist Ever