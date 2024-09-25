Little Mix's Jade's New Single 'Midnight Cowboy' Has the Internet Going Crazy: 'A True Pop Icon'

Jade Thirlwall of Little Mix is back with new music, and it has sent the internet into a tizzy.

On September 25, Thirlwall released her second solo single called "Midnight Cowboy." The track was co-written by Raye and even includes a spoken-word interlude by Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa.

Lyrically, the song focuses on owning your sexuality and the freedom that comes with it.

"Midnight's here, and I'm ready to go / I'ma saddle him up, hold him down, I'ma saddle him up / Fantasy, leather chaps on the floor / I'ma saddle him up, hold him down, I'ma saddle him up," Thirlwall sings on the track.

Since its release, the internet has exploded with praise for the track, with some even calling Thrilwall a "pop icon."

"Hey way JADE been dropping a banger after another and they don't sound like anything y we heard before, you can tell she understands pop music girlie's got an identity im beyond excited for her album. A TRUE POP ICON IN THE MAKING," wrote one X user.

they way JADE been dropping a banger after another and they don’t sound like anything y we heard before, you can tell she understands pop music girlie’s got an identity im beyond excited for her album

A TRUE POP ICON IN THE MAKING pic.twitter.com/gITj2smomI — ALI 🇵🇸 (@spaceylolo) September 24, 2024

"Waiting music for two year was definitely worth it jade has vision as artist and is meant to be a popstar," added another.

waiting music for two year was definitely worth it jade has vision as artist and is meant to be a popstar pic.twitter.com/T5mxc3krDg — nicki (@lyricistjade) September 25, 2024

"Jade's debut is about to be one of the most unique albums ever," someone else said.

jade's debut is about to be one of the most unique albums ever https://t.co/9rnOgHyHxI — menna 💫 (@filmandtheatre) September 25, 2024

"Jade and Ncuti Gatwa created something absolutely unbelievable with this song. So experimental for pop music yet it still feels so mainstream and 2024 was the perfect year for Jade to showcase her talent and her artistry. That album can't come soon enough," read another comment.

Jade and Ncuti Gatwa created something absolutely unbelievable with this song. So experimental for pop music yet it still feels so mainstream and 2024 was the perfect year for Jade to showcase her talent and her artistry. That album can’t come soon enough.pic.twitter.com/mMKgIZFVVv — Aaron J 🇬🇧🇫🇷🇵🇸 (@AaronJBoucher) September 25, 2024

"Midnight Cowboy" is Thirlwall's second solo single. She released her debut single "Angel of My Dreams" in July to similar fanfare. The song was a success upon its release and peaked inside the top 10 of the U.K. charts, where it become the second-highest charting single by a member of Little Mix after Jesy Nelson's "Boyz."

Little Mix officially disbanded in December 2021 to pursue solo projects. So far, Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and formerly Nelson, have all released solo material since leaving the group with Thirlwall being the last member to do so.

Speaking to Billboard last year, Thirlwall discussed her solo career.

"This is essentially me starting again, so I don't even know what it feels like fame-wise on my own. I'm really grateful I started this journey now at my age, because I'm just a lot more level-headed. I couldn't be a solo artist 10 years ago," she said.

There is currently not a release date for Thirlwall's upcoming solo album.