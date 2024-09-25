'Out of Shape' Travis Kelce's Poor Performance for the Chiefs Blamed on 'Partying' With Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce's poor performance in games is being blamed on his time with Taylor Swift.

Former ESPN analyst Todd McShay has now gone on record to blame Kelce's lackluster performance on his "jet-setting" lifestyle and "partying" with Swift.

During an appearance on The Ryen Russillo Podcast on September 23, McShay did not mince words when it came to how Kelce performed during the Kansas City Chiefs and Atlanta Falcons game on September 22.

"Every show I watch, every pregame show, halftime show, postgame show, weekday show, every broadcast I watch for the last few weeks, it's like, are we not allowed to say that he's out of shape?" McShay asked.

"That he's been partying all offseason? He's been jet-setting around with the most famous person probably in the entire world," he added while referencing Kelce's relationship with Swift.

One of the examples that McShay used is when Kelce and Swift attended the the U.S. open and were spotted drinking and having fun.

"I want you to take a picture from preseason 2022 and then take a picture preseason 2024, they're barely the same human being," he shared.

"Here's the thing, bottom line with Kelce: The coverage and the respect he gets is the same, the athlete is not," McShay added.

While he did have his criticisms of Kelce, McShay did say that Kelce is bound to return to form at some point.

"Now, is he going to work himself into shape during the season? Yeah, I'm sure he will. He's an unbelievable competitor, he's one of the best to ever do it and he still finds a way to make a play or two here and there and shows up in some clutch moments, but he's not the same guy right now," McShay said.

The commentator then made it clear that he is "not blaming" Kelce's performance directly on Swift.

"I think Kelce's doing more commercials and things, he's been at more events, doing more things socially," he added.

After McShay's words went viral, the internet was quick to react, with many being divided over it.

"I find it hilarious people are starting to blame Taylor Swift for the downfall of Travis Kelce. Truthfully he was never that great (Gronk was a better TE) only had a crazy season last year because of TSwift lolololol truth hurts," wrote one X user.

I find it hilarious people are starting to blame Taylor Swift for the downfall of Travis Kelce. Truthfully he was never that great (Gronk was a better TE) only had a crazy season last year because of TSwift lolololol truth hurts 🤣 — allthatglitters🖤 (@stephhh328) September 25, 2024

"@FirstTake Travis Kelce has changed. Taylor Swift had him dye his hair and he's gone downhill from there. She's making him soft. (Yoko Ono.) I'm seeing him retire," shared another.

@FirstTake Travis Kelce has changed. Taylor Swift had him dye his hair and he's gone downhill from there. She's making him soft. (Yoko Ono.) I'm seeing him retire. — Tim Daughtry (@TimDaughtry3) September 25, 2024

"I don't blame Taylor Swift for how Travis Kelce is playing but I blame her for the haircut and sad Travis isn't really a thing without that horrible dyed hair," added another.

I don’t blame Taylor Swift for how Travis Kelce is playing but I blame her for the haircut and sad Travis isn’t really a thing without that horrible dyed hair pic.twitter.com/4ZavUIIw8p — Bubbles (@Bubbless2k22) September 23, 2024

"Taylor Swift really ruined Travis Kelce," someone else chimed in.

Taylor Swift really ruined Travis Kelce 💔 pic.twitter.com/NksXDf9keM — Rads (@Knicksin41) September 23, 2024

Outside of football, Kelce has been busy with other projects. He has his podcast, New Heights, with his brother Jason Kelce. Additionally, Kelce is one of the star's of Ryan Murphy's new series called Grotesquerie and is the host of the show Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?.

Over the summer, Kelce was also seen supporting Swift on several stops of her Eras Tour when she was overseas. At one point, he even joined Swift on stage for a show she did at Wembley Stadium in London.



Kelce and Swift began dating over the summer last year and Swift was soon spotted supporting Kelce at his football games by September of that same year. Since then, she has appeared at many games and was even there to watch the Chiefs win the 2024 Super Bowl.