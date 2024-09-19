Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Poised for Major Chapter: 'Ready for the Next Era Together'

As Taylor Swift's "The Eras Tour" wraps up in December, she reportedly anticipates the next chapter with her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

The pop star and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end are reportedly dedicated to building a future together with strong determination.

An unnamed source told Us Weekly, "Taylor is ready for the next era of her life. She knows it will be special."

The A-list couple has allegedly engaged in deep talks regarding their plans.

"Taylor has expressed how excited she is to settle down after her tour concludes. They're on the same page," the source said.

Meanwhile, Swift and Kelce's friends and family are reportedly anticipating the sweet sound of wedding bells.

"They both see marriage as something they want sooner rather than later, and they both want kids. Taylor has always [been excited by] the idea of marriage and starting a family. She just hadn't found The One until now," the source explained.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce singing ‘I Believe in a Thing Called Love’ together at the US Open.



pic.twitter.com/alsZP6FFxK — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 8, 2024

The insider went on to say that hints have been subtly conveyed by the athlete to his inner circle, indicating his readiness to progress to the next stage in his relationship with Swift.

"They've built a lot of trust. They both knew what they signed up for and navigated it well. They're in love and don't care what others think," the source said.

In the coming year, the "Fortnight" singer reportedly expects a more relaxed schedule as she prioritizes to take care of her relationship.

Swift allegedly expresses her exhaustion and eagerness for a well-deserved break.

"That's the plan for 2025. Taylor's really eager to start the next chapter with Travis," revealed the source.

In their pursuit for balance, the couple has discovered a harmonious blend of home comforts and outdoor adventures. Among their most cherished pastimes is simply being together in the comfort of their home.

The insider explained both Swift and Kelce possess a relaxed character and value their leisure time immensely.

In fact, during romantic evenings, they reportedly like to team up in the culinary domain. "Staying in is a luxury for them. They enjoy cooking dinner together. It's a refreshing contrast to their [public] lives."

