Willie Nelson, Margo Price Urge Fans to Vote Democrat: 'We Can Do Better'

Willie Nelson and Margo Price are the latest music superstars to share their thoughts on the upcoming election.

In a video posted to his social media, Nelson urged his fans to vote for democrats in this upcoming election seasons.

"I know we're all talking about the presidential race, and that's important, but Margo and I want to talk about our Texas and Tennessee voters," Nelson said.

"There are 33 U.S. Senate seats up for grabs this November. We have a chance to vote out Marsha Blackburn and vote in Gloria Johnson of the Tennessee Three," added Price.

Nelson addressed his fans in Texas and brought up the senate race between Ted Cruz and Collin Allred.

"And Collin Allred is running against Ted Cruz in Texas. And I know first hand that Collin will represent all Texans, no matter the race, who they worship, or who they love," he said.

"And I know Gloria will do something about the gun problem this country faces. Our children don't have to live like this," Price shared.

Nelson added that voter registration deadlines for the two states is October 7 before Price encouraged people to vote early if they can do so. He shared that his plan is to bring three friends to vote for Allred and encouraged others to do the same.

"You know Tennessee has the lowest voter turnout in the nation. So, what I tell my friends is, don't sleep with people that don't vote. So, we can do better," Price concluded.

Nelson has been open about his past support of democrats in elections. In 2018, Nelson brushed off the handful of negative comments he received on social media after announcing a gig in support of Senate candidate Beto O'Rourke.

"I have been supporting Democrats all my life," he said via Newsweek.

Despite his open support, Nelson received many negative comments on his recent post supporting democrats in the upcoming season.

"This is so disappointing. Bye Willie," wrote one X user.

"Wow they paid you to read off a paper," read another comment.

"Disappointed in you Willie," shared someone else.

Nelson is the latest music superstar to support democrats in the upcoming election. Previously, Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish announced their support of Vice President Kamala Harris for the upcoming presidential election.