Beyoncé Professes Her Love for Willie Nelson and the 'Kindness' She Showed Him 20 Years Ago

Beyoncé is paying homage to another music legend. This time around, she is honoring Willie Nelson.

Taking to her Instagram account on Oct. 28, Queen Bey shared a picture of her and Nelson posing together at Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign event in Houston on Oct. 25.

Nelson, who is 91, took to the stage to perform at the event and Beyoncé gave an impassioned speech at the event.

"The Great Willie! You are the coolest!" the "Shotgun Rider" singer began.

"I admire you, and I sincerely thank you for being the pioneer you are. Thanks for your impactful music, your advocacy, and the gracious way you appreciate and celebrate other artists! You are 1 of 1," Beyoncé continued.

She went on to share that she and the girls of Destiny's Child met Nelson many years ao and that he was kind to them when they crossed paths.

"You were so kind to me and the girls of Destiny's Child when we fanned out meeting you years ago. And you greeted me with the same kindness 20 years later!" Beyoncé added.

"You are one of our national treasures. Sending my love to you," the superstar concluded.

Beyoncé was joined by her Destiny's Child bandmate, Kelly Rowland, at the Harris rally as well. The pair walked out on stage together.

At the rally, Beyoncé made it clear that as a mother of three she is concerned about the future of America.

"Your freedom is your God-given right, your human right," she said at the event.

Beyoncé continued by pointing out that Texans, specifically those from Houston, "play a pivotal role to change the course of our future."

"We must vote. And we need you. It's time to sing a new song," she added.

Earlier this year, Nelson also offered an impassioned plea for others to vote in the upcoming election.

"I know we're all talking about the presidential race, and that's important, but Margo and I want to talk about our Texas and Tennessee voters," he said.

"And Collin Allred is running against Ted Cruz in Texas. And I know first hand that Collin will represent all Texans, no matter the race, who they worship, or who they love," Nelson added.