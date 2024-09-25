Ellen DeGeneres Copying Taylor Swift? Fans Claim Her 'Ridiculous' Opening Is Like The Reputation Tour Intro

In her Netflix special "For Your Approval," Ellen DeGeneres returned to the spotlight for the first time since her daytime talk show ended in 2022. The special, taped earlier this year, opened with DeGeneres confronting the negative headlines that followed her 2020 workplace scandal, in which her show was accused of fostering a toxic environment. During the intro, DeGeneres reflected on feeling "kicked out of showbusiness" and addressed the backlash that tarnished her public image.

Allegations of 'Copying' Taylor Swift

However, the special quickly ignited controversy online. The opening segment, which featured a series of negative headlines and social media posts criticizing DeGeneres, drew comparisons to the 2018 Reputation Tour opening by pop star Taylor Swift, which similarly highlighted negative media coverage. X (formerly Twitter) users pointed out the resemblance, with one post about the similarities racking up over 12 million views.

One X user said that intro "soo ridiculous," while another commented, "This is copying Reputation tour intro." Another quipped, "Reputation (Ellen's Version)," referencing Swift's famous album re-release project.

Fans Defend DeGeneres Amid Criticism

Despite the accusations of imitation, DeGeneres also received support from fans.

Several viewers spoke out on X, defending her against the backlash. One fan praised her candidness in the special, saying, "Speaking about her struggles will really help people."

DeGeneres on Cancel Culture and Moving Forward

In the special, DeGeneres addressed the challenges of cancel culture head-on. While she maintains that her talk show did not end because of the negative press, she acknowledged the emotional toll it took on her, all while delivering the deadpan humor that made her a household name.

"I'm here because I love doing stand-up, and I miss doing stand-up, and I like making people happy, and I do care what people think," she told the audience.

