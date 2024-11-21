Sophia Grace Brownlee and Rosie McClelland are proving that they still got it after all these years.

Over a decade -- 13 years to be exact -- since the pair appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the pair recreated their vial Nicki Minaj "Super Bass" moment at Sophia Grace's baby shower.

To make the video, the cousins used the original audio from 2011 when they appeared on the show. They lip synched to the song as the video captures them set against a backdrop of pink balloons.

For the video, Sophia Grace wore an off-the-shoulder pink dress showing off her baby bump while Rosie sported a black crop top, grey skirt with zipper details and black combat boots.

The clip was shared to Rosie's Instagram on Nov. 20 where it was captioned with a simple "Throw back," and prompting Sophia Grace to reply, "Love you."

When Sophia Grace and Rosie initially appeared on Ellen, they got the chance to meet and sing with Nicki, prompting Grace to declare, "I'm the second Nicki Minaj!"

The girls reflected on the experience of appearing on Ellen in 2022 when they went back on the show for its final season.

"The most core memory is when Nicki Minaj came out," Sophia Grace shared.

"And I literally looked in every single direction but the one that she was coming out of, but when I finally saw her, it was just chaos," she added.

This is not the first child for Sophia Grace, who already has son, River, 20 months. Her next child is said to be a girl. She has both children with her longtime partner, who she does not share with the public as most of their relationship is kept under wraps.

Before the shower, Sophia Grace shared that Rosie helped her big time for the event.

"Rosie saved the day. She brought the same [ring] light as last time for River's baby shower because I didn't have one," she said in a YouTube video.

Sophia Grace previously shared her excitement about having a girl in a separate YouTube video.

"I am so happy you don't even understand. I did personally really want a girl. I know people are like, 'You shouldn't have an opinion of what gender you want. You should be happy.' And of course I'm happy with whatever the baby is, but I already have a boy. I just really wanted a girl and I did not think I was gonna get a girl," she said.