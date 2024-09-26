Lana Del Rey Obtains Marriage License to Wed Boyfriend Jeremy Dufrene

Lana Del Rey could be married soon enough.

Multiple outlets have confirmed that the songstress obtained a marriage license on September 23. Del Rey is currently dating her boyfriend, boat captain Jeremy Dufrene, who hails from Louisiana.

The couple has known each other for years and Del Rey even posted pictures with the Dufrene all the back in 2019 on Facebook. It is reported that they met when Del Rey was in Louisiana for a concert at the fan-favorite Buku Music + Art Project festival on March 22, 2019, when she took one of his boat tours.

They sparked romance rumors in May of this year when Del Rey tagged him in a post on Instagram and referred to Dufrene as "my guy."

Jeremy lemme be captain at Arthur’s Air Boat Tours x

In August, the pair was spotted hand-in-hand before Del Rey took the stage at the Leeds Festival in Reading, England.

The couple was also reportedly seen cozying up at a luxury department store before they went to grab a bite to eat at a local pub.

On September 7, the couple officially went public with their relationship when they attended model Karen Elson's wedding to Electric Lady Studios owner Lee Foster in New York City, People reports. They were seen holding hands as the left the venue.

According to his bio, Dufrene worked at a chemical plant before becoming an airboat captain.

Neither Del Rey, nor Dufrene has confirmed the news as of now. But they have 30 days from the date they applied to get married.