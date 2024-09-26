Costco Refuses to Get Dragged Into Diddy Scandal, Shuts Down Lawyer's Baby Oil Excuse

Costco doesn't want any part of Diddy's current legal drama. After Diddy's lawyer, Marc Agnifilio, attempted to explain that the rapper might have had 1,000 bottles of baby oil at his residence since he buys "in bulk" at Costco, the company set the record straight.

A spokesperson told TMZ on Thursday that none of the company's U.S. locations stock the item.

Although Diddy's lengthy indictment had plenty of shocking allegations, one particular line of the indictment -- that law enforcement officials found 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant in his residences in Beverly Hills and Miami -- led to plenty of internet trolling, including from 50 Cent. In an interview with TMZ's Harvey Levin on Wednesday, Agnifilio attempted to explain why Diddy had so many bottles of baby oil.

"I can't imagine it's thousands. I mean, you know. I'm not sure what the baby oil has to do with anything," Agnifilio responded.

Levin said that it was presumably used as a lubricant for an orgy.

"I guess, I don't know what you need 1,000 for. A bottle of baby oil goes a long way. I don't know what you need 1,000 for," Agnifilio hit back. "He has a big house. He buys in bulk. I think they have Costcos in every place that he has a home. Have you sat in the parking lot of a Costco and seen what people walk out of there with?"

Levin dryly remarked that he has never seen someone walk out with 1,000 bottles of baby oil.

According to the rapper's indictment, Diddy is being accused of having "freak offs" or "elaborate and produced sex performances" that were recorded while Diddy touched himself and recorded them. The "freak offs" would allegedly last for days and would require Diddy and his victims to get IVs to recover.