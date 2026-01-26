50 Cent's Ex Shaniqua Tompkins Claims She Was Threatened Into Signing Life Story Deal 'I Would Suffer'

Shaniqua Tompkins, who used to be with rapper 50 Cent, is fighting back against a 2007 life-rights contract that she says she signed under serious pressure. That's all coming out in court now, in a case involving 50 Cent's publishing company, G-Unit Books.

The dispute centers on a lawsuit filed by G-Unit Books, a publishing company owned by 50 Cent, which is seeking $1 million in damages from Tompkins. The company alleges she violated the agreement by criticizing the media mogul on social media and in interviews, thereby diminishing the value of the exclusive rights it purchased.

Tompkins, however, argues the contract was never entered into freely. In a sworn affidavit obtained by AllHipHop , she describes the period surrounding the agreement as one marked by emotional distress and financial dependence.

In describing her circumstances at the time, Tompkins said she was a stay-at-home mother "entirely financially dependent on [50 Cent]," adding that he had already forced her to abandon a house-flipping business she ran from 2004 to 2006.

She further alleges the deal was presented during the collapse of their relationship, while child-support proceedings were underway and members of 50 Cent's team were seeking to secure her story for G-Unit's publishing arm.

According to the affidavit, the agreement granted G-Unit Books broad, exclusive rights to her life story, name, and likeness, while restricting her ability to tell her side without company approval. Tompkins contends the process crossed from negotiation into intimidation.

In detailing the alleged conduct of 50 Cent's then-manager, the late Chris Lighty, Tompkins said he repeatedly contacted her to insist she sign. She described a confrontation in Las Vegas in which Lighty allegedly escalated the pressure.

Recalling that encounter, Tompkins stated, "During this encounter, Mr. Lighty told me that I would suffer severe consequences if I did not sign the agreement."

She further alleged she was not permitted to review the full contract, claiming only the signature page was shown to her and that she was instructed to sign immediately without legal counsel or an opportunity to negotiate.

Describing her state of mind at the time, Tompkins alleged, "Fearing for my life and for my children's lives, I signed the agreement under extreme duress."

She also characterized Lighty as "an intermediary and enforcer on behalf of [50 Cent]," and claimed the deal was presented as "non-negotiable," with warnings that 50 Cent would use his "power, wealth, and public platform" against her if she refused.

Tompkins maintains she signed because, as she put it, "I felt I had no meaningful choice."

In addition to disputing the circumstances of the signing, Tompkins claims G-Unit Books failed to meet its financial obligations, asserting she received only $35,000 of an agreed-upon $80,000 payment. She argues that because the company "did not honor the agreement it now claims to enforce," it should not be able to bind her to its terms. The legal battle is still going.

In other news, according to HipHopDX, fans are speculating that 50 Cent may have quietly split from longtime girlfriend Cuban Link after the rapper declared he is "practicing abstinence" in a New Year's Instagram post and removed all traces of her from his social media. The two no longer follow each other online, fueling breakup rumors, despite Cuban Link previously praising him in a now-deleted birthday post quoted by the outlet.

While neither has confirmed a split, the uncertainty has renewed interest in 50 Cent's extensive dating history, which includes high-profile names such as Paris Hilton, Lindsay Lohan, Ciara, Vivica A. Fox, Chelsea Handler, and Kim Kardashian, along with several rumored relationships over the years.