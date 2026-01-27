Nicki Minaj Confirmed as Speaker at Trump-Led Summit on New Retirement Savings Program

Nicki Minaj has been confirmed as a featured speaker at an upcoming Trump-led summit that will introduce a new US retirement savings program called "Trump Accounts."

The event is set for Wednesday at the Mellon Auditorium in Washington, D.C., and will focus on the rollout of the government-backed program created under the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act."

Minaj confirmed her appearance on Saturday, Jan. 24, by reposting the official event announcement on X.

The summit will be headlined by former President Donald Trump and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

It is designed to promote the new personal savings accounts, which are aimed at helping families plan for long-term financial security, especially for children.

According to Yahoo, in a follow-up post, Minaj shared why the program matters to her. "The true meaning of paying it forward," she wrote.

"Early financial literacy & financial support for our children will give them a major head start in life."

She added that kids could even grow up to teach their parents how to invest. "This makes me very happy," she said.

The speaker lineup includes several well-known figures from politics and entertainment. Among them are Shark Tank star Kevin O'Leary, actress Cheryl Hines, Texas Senator Ted Cruz, and White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

The mix of celebrities and lawmakers reflects the administration's effort to draw public attention to the new savings plan.

Nicki Minaj Defends Donald Trump Views

Minaj's participation is the latest example of her vocal support for Trump's policies during his return to office.

Over the past year, she has repeatedly defended her views despite strong criticism.

After appearing at a Turning Point USA event, a petition calling for her deportation gained tens of thousands of signatures, Billboard reported.

Minaj was born in Trinidad and Tobago and has said publicly that she is not an American citizen.

Earlier this month, she also drew backlash for harsh comments about journalist Don Lemon during his coverage of a protest related to immigration enforcement.

The remarks sparked online outrage and renewed debate about her public statements.

Still, Minaj has continued to appear at major political and global events. In November, she spoke at a United Nations gathering, where she praised Trump for addressing the treatment of Christians in Nigeria.