Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Reveals New Album Is Done During Tasmania Show

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl thrilled fans in Tasmania this weekend by revealing that the band has finished work on a new studio album.

The announcement came during their one-off performance at UTAS Stadium in Launceston on Saturday, January 24, marking the band's first Tasmanian show in over a decade.

Speaking to the sold-out crowd, Grohl shared a major update about the band's music.

"We might have a whole new record of f***ing songs that we just finished the other day," he said, confirming the follow-up to 2023's But Here We Are is complete, NME reported.

The album is set to continue the band's celebrated run of rock releases, which includes eight Grammy Awards and a record-breaking presence at the CMT Music Awards.

The three-hour show marked the band's only Australian date on the current tour. Grohl also hinted fans won't have to wait long for another visit down under.

"This won't be the last time you see us," he told the audience. "We'll be back here sooner than you think... and it's before my next birthday."

Grohl's birthday falls on January 14, suggesting Foo Fighters could return to Australia before 2027.

The Tasmanian performance carried emotional significance, as it was one of the band's first major Australian shows since the passing of longtime drummer Taylor Hawkins in 2022.

But Here We Are, Foo Fighters' 11th studio album, debuted at No. 1 in Australia and received widespread critical acclaim for its raw exploration of loss and resilience.

Foo Fighters Surprise Tasmania Fans with Brent Webb

Fans were treated to standout moments, including a surprise appearance by Brent Webb, the Australian miner who famously requested an iPod loaded with Foo Fighters songs while trapped underground in 2006.

According to Billboard, Grohl described the Tasmania show as part of the band's "special relationship with Australia," adding that performing even a single regional date was "amazing... even though we're literally flying down for 48 hours."

The band's current "Take Cover" tour launched in Mexico earlier this month and continues across the UK, Europe, and North America.

Highlights include two shows at Liverpool FC's Anfield Stadium and appearances at major festivals like Mad Cool and Pinkpop. Supporting acts across various dates include Royel Otis, Inhaler, IDLES, Otoboke Beaver, Fat Dog, and Die Spitz.

In addition to teasing the new album, the Launceston show celebrated the Foo Fighters' 30th anniversary, following last year's singles "Today's Song" and "Asking For A Friend."

The band also released a live album, Are Playing Where??? Vol. I, capturing intimate club performances for fans worldwide.