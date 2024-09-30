Ariana Grande Shuts Down Plastic Surgery Rumors With a Lie Detector Test

Ariana Grande is setting the record straight on those plastic surgery rumors.

The "Thank U, Next" songstress sat down for an interview with Vanity Fair with her Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo in which she opened up about any past plastic surgery she has had done and what she will do in the future. The interview was conducted with a lie detector test and had a professional monitoring the results of Grande's answers to determine if they were indeed truthful or deceptive.

"Did you get your nose done?" Erivo asked.

"No," Grande responded.

The former Nickelodeon star also denied getting breast enhancement.

"No. Can you imagine? No. Not yet. I'm open," Grande said in response.

The results came back truthful for both questions, which led Grande to gloat.

"Take that you YouTube people," she cheerfully said.

Grande also denied getting a faux eye lift, but noted that she discovered it through the people that actually thought that she had already gotten one. While Grande went on to deny that she did not have a chin implant, she noted that she did get filler in the past.

"I've had filler in various places and Botox, but I stopped like four years ago. And that is the extent. But also, like in full support of all people who do these things, whatever makes women, non-gender conforming people feel beautiful should be allowed. Why do we care?" she added.

Erivo asked Grande if she had received a BBL after, to which Grande stared off in the distance and Erivo started laughing.

"Yes," she joked before the professional conducting the test determined that she was being deceptive.

Last year, Grande admitted to Vogue that she has done fillers over the years as well as has had Botox done.

"Full transparency, as a beauty person, as I do my lips had a ton of lip filler over the years. I stopped in 2018 because I just felt so, too much. I just felt like hiding, you know?," she said.