Coachella Attendees Describe Chaotic Start to Iconic California Festival That Has Music Fans Making Fyre Festival Comparisons

Coachella 2025 is off to a rough start and has already been slammed by attendees for the utter "chaos" ensuing, likening it to the disastrous Fyre Festival.

The festival officially begins today (April 11) and campers have already expressed various issues, including long wait times to get to their campsite as well as a lack of bathrooms.

According to the Daily Mail, some campers have had to wait over 12 hours to reach their campsite.

"Not only did we show up at 2am to get in line to get a good spot, but now have waited OVER 12 hours to even get to the security check," a person shared.

Additionally, the claim shared that there was a lack of bathrooms for those attending the festival and that they were forced to receive themselves on the side of the road as a result.

"No porta potties in sight as we waited from 2am until 3pm now. The only porta potties available were at the security checkpoint inside the gates. We were turned down all 12 hours and were forced to pee on the side of the roads. A lot of people running out of gas and not restrooms," the person revealed.

Because of the situation, one attendee revealed that they will likely not be returning to Coachella while others expressed the desire to have a refund because of the inconveniences.

Other guests at the festival have described it as utter "chaos" and "bonkers." The disturbances have been so bad that one person compared it to Fyre Festival - an event that over-promised and under-delivered in its experience.

"No bc why's Coachella actually turning into the Fyre Festival," the person shared.

Coachella has not commented on the situation as of reporting despite its kick off date of today. This is the first weekend of the festival and several big names are slated to be the headliners, including Lady Gaga and Post Malone as well as Green Day.