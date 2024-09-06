Billie Joe Flees in Fear Only to Return Claiming Bravery, Claims Detroit Green Day Concert Attendee

Billie Joe Armstrong's abrupt walk-off at Green Day's concert in Detroit this week sparked some online criticism from social media users.

On Wednesday night, the rock band's concert at Comerica Park was interrupted when the band members suddenly left the stage in the middle of a song.

One concertgoer named Adam Graham detailed the incident in a series of tweets he shared on X, formerly Twitter.

According to Graham, about 20 minutes into the show and while the band was performing "Longview," the members "suddenly ran off the stage" as the stage screens flashed the sign: "SHOW PAUSE. PLEASE STANDBY FOR DETAILS."

About 20 minutes into Green Day show at Comerica Park, during the 2nd chorus of Longview, the band was suddenly ran off the stage. Unclear what happened but stage screens currently read SHOW PAUSE. PLEASE STANDBY FOR DETAILS. pic.twitter.com/4svVdWUgQ0 — Adam Graham (@grahamorama) September 5, 2024

In follow-up tweets, he said that the pause lasted around 10 minutes and that it might have been "due to a drone flying overhead." Graham also pointed out how Billy Joe seemingly claimed bravery when they resumed the concert.

"After 'Welcome to Paradise,' Billie Joe said, 'there ain't no motherf***er that's going to stop us; I'll tell you that,' and the show has been rolling ever since," the attendee stated.

Graham's statement prompted other social media users to comment on what the band members did, especially on Billie Joe's actions.

"Billie Joe is a scared little wussy. runs away cowering in fear. Then returns, saying what a brave dude he is. Everybody else stayed except the scaredy cats," one commented.

"Sounds like they peed their pants," another wrote.

Amid the backlash, Graham shared that Billie Joe actually made sure everyone was feeling OK when they resumed the concert.

"After a 10-minute pause, show resumed right where it picked up. Billie Joe and band back on stage. 'How you guys doing? Everybody OK?' Billie asked. Then asked fans to put away their phones, be in the moment, and continued playing," he explained in a tweet.

After the show, Detroit police confirmed that a person outside the baseball park had flown a drone into the venue, causing the interruption. They added that the person has since been detained, according to WXYZ-TV.

