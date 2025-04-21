Charli XCX Addresses Green Day's Alleged Shade Directed Toward Her Coachella Sash

Charli XCX has responded to Green Day apparent jab after the band seemingly shaded the songstress' viral Coachella sash.

Both artists appeared at Coachella over Easter weekend with Green Day playing one of the headlining slots at the festival and Charli performing earlier on in the day. Following her slot last week, Charli wore a "Miss Should Be Headline" sash to an afterparty.

Green Day seemingly poked fun at the moment with guitarist Tré Cool making a sash out of toilet paper that read "Actual Headliner."

Charli saw the post on social media and responded to the apparent shade, reveling that she has no ill will toward the punk-rock legends.

"Obsessed," the songstress posted alongside the picture of Cool.

Charli xcx reacts to Tré Cool of Green Day's "Actual Headliner" sash, in response to her "Miss Should Be Headliner" one:



“obsessed” pic.twitter.com/oNSBSnAI6j — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 20, 2025

However, Green Day appears to have meant no harm with their joke as frontman Billie Joe Armstrong wore a hat that read "Brat" — reference to Charli's landmark album of the same name that took over summer 2024 — during the band's set.

Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day wears a 'BRAT' hat during #Coachella.

Green Day served as one of the headliners for the iconic California festival alongside Lady Gaga and Post Malone. While Gaga has been one of the most dominant forces in pop music for the last two decades, Malone took some time during his set to reflect on once being called a "one-hit wonder."

"Lots of motherf***ers called me a one-hit wonder. And I just wanted to say that if you don't believe in yourself, then nobody f***ing else will. No one can f***ing stop you," Malone told the audience during his set on April 13.

"I want you to keep doing what you f***ing love and love who you love and love what you love and keep doing it and keep f***ing kicking a** because there's no one on this f***ing planet that can tell you s**t," the rapper added.

Malone ended his set on a hopeful note.

"It doesn't matter what you want to do in life... do whatever the f**k you want to do and do it as hard as you can. Don't let anybody stop you because nobody can stop you," the "Goodbyes" hitmaker concluded.