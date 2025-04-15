Charli XCX Dragged for Coachella Ego Trip With 'Miss Should Be Headliner' Sash: 'Imagine Being Delusional & Thinking You're Better Than Green Day'

Charli XCX is getting some backlash for saying that she should have headlined the same day Green Day did at Coachella this year. The pop star made waves almost immediately with her antics at the afterparty, gaining the ire of music buffs, most notably rock fans who thought her behavior was less than cool.
The British popstar showed up to the same California festival afterparty with a "Miss Should Be Headliner" silk sash. She wore a skinny belt around her minidress and paired it with dark sunglasses, apparently indifferent to the scorn that would soon come her way.
Charli may have gained more fans and made strides into the pop world with her latest album, "Brat," but publicly comparing herself to Green Day was one bridge too far for many fans.
Green Day was among the Coachella headliners, and the band has been a rock mainstay since the '80s, their legacy spanning generations of music fans.
What Fans Have Said About Charli XCX
Fans were quick to criticize Charli for being "delusional."
A user clapped back, saying:
Another said:
Some of Charli's critics held nothing back, branding her a "loser" and a "bitter artist" who has found her footing in recent years by featuring on other people's albums.
The comment refers to the constant rumors feeding into Charli having an alleged rivalry with pop singer Taylor Swift, which started around the time of Charli's album "Brat."
Fans claimed that she had been throwing shade at Swift, for instance, during the photo shoot with a severed hand — adorned with friendship bracelets, which Swift is known to wear. Still, Swift toured with Charli as an opening act before, and no one has been able to confirm an actual feud between the two of them.
Others also believe Charli is not headliner material and her music is not that great.
The Legacy of Green Day and the Controversy of Charli's Ego
Green Day has always been of the moment, with their headlining performance coming at a time a few years after some iconic music and political activism. Their discography, which boasts huge hits such as "Boulevard of Broken Dreams," "American Idiot," "21 Guns," and "Wake Me Up When September Ends," has secured their place as one of the most esteemed rock bands in history. The band has also used its platform for political advocacy over the years, including during its Coachella set, in which it voiced its support for Palestine.
