Charli XCX Dragged for Coachella Ego Trip With 'Miss Should Be Headliner' Sash: 'Imagine Being Delusional & Thinking You're Better Than Green Day'

Charli XCX is getting some backlash for saying that she should have headlined the same day Green Day did at Coachella this year. The pop star made waves almost immediately with her antics at the afterparty, gaining the ire of music buffs, most notably rock fans who thought her behavior was less than cool.

The British popstar showed up to the same California festival afterparty with a "Miss Should Be Headliner" silk sash. She wore a skinny belt around her minidress and paired it with dark sunglasses, apparently indifferent to the scorn that would soon come her way.

Charli xcx wearing a “Miss Should Be Headliner” sash at her Coachella afterparty! pic.twitter.com/NVnvIfI5qS — 🏁 (@concertleaks) April 13, 2025

Charli may have gained more fans and made strides into the pop world with her latest album, "Brat," but publicly comparing herself to Green Day was one bridge too far for many fans.

Green Day was among the Coachella headliners, and the band has been a rock mainstay since the '80s, their legacy spanning generations of music fans.

What Fans Have Said About Charli XCX

Fans were quick to criticize Charli for being "delusional."

A user clapped back, saying:

Imagine being so delusional and thinking you’re better than Green Day — Britney Spears killed JFK (@a24bitch) April 14, 2025

Green Day is way more deserving than this talentless excuse for a musician — Allan “Tugboat” Pinkerton (@AlPinkRubNTug) April 14, 2025

Another said:

one "summer" album and these girls are acting like they're bigger than everyone else 😭 — ashe (@xSZAxo) April 14, 2025

Some of Charli's critics held nothing back, branding her a "loser" and a "bitter artist" who has found her footing in recent years by featuring on other people's albums.

If they had an award for the most bitter artist, she'd consistently win. Not surprised tho, she represents "fans" that started listening to music yesterday. They'll never know how goated Green Day is. https://t.co/fwVjkzfNzq — prad 🌻 (@munchkxn) April 13, 2025

the way she over glazes herself by disrespecting established artists is peak loser behavior 💀 — ROBIN (@folkwhvre) April 13, 2025

The comment refers to the constant rumors feeding into Charli having an alleged rivalry with pop singer Taylor Swift, which started around the time of Charli's album "Brat."

Fans claimed that she had been throwing shade at Swift, for instance, during the photo shoot with a severed hand — adorned with friendship bracelets, which Swift is known to wear. Still, Swift toured with Charli as an opening act before, and no one has been able to confirm an actual feud between the two of them.

Others also believe Charli is not headliner material and her music is not that great.

Her music is so bad. Auto-tuned to the max — smilingkylan.eth (@SmilingKylan) April 14, 2025

A two hit wonder is not worthy of headlining. — 🏳️‍🌈 TaurusLehane 🏳️‍🌈 (@TaurusLehaneTV) April 13, 2025

No one listens to that 2024 album anymore, next — Patrick 🍉 🇵🇸 (@PatriciusAcutus) April 14, 2025

The Legacy of Green Day and the Controversy of Charli's Ego

Green Day has always been of the moment, with their headlining performance coming at a time a few years after some iconic music and political activism. Their discography, which boasts huge hits such as "Boulevard of Broken Dreams," "American Idiot," "21 Guns," and "Wake Me Up When September Ends," has secured their place as one of the most esteemed rock bands in history. The band has also used its platform for political advocacy over the years, including during its Coachella set, in which it voiced its support for Palestine.