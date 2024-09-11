Shawn Mendes Comes Back Strong with New Music and Electrifying VMAs Performance: Watch

Shawn Mendes successfully returned to music following a two-year hiatus from his world tour to focus on his well-being.

The Canadian singer-songwriter has set a new course for his musical journey with the release of his songs "Why Why Why" and "Isn't That Enough" last month and the debut of his most recent song, "Nobody Knows," at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards.

On September 9, Mendes already teased his millions of awaiting fans of his performance, "I'm absolutely BEAMING to play this song live," with the 26-year-old writing in the caption.

He also mentioned his producers, "I'll be on stage with my brothers @mikesabath and @eddiebenjamin for the first time. I can't wait for this one."

As Mendes took the stage on Wednesday night, fans immediately couldn't help but obsess about him and his new song.

If you need me, I'll be OBSESSING over @shawnmendes debuting his new song "Nobody Knows" on the #VMAs stage 🤩 pic.twitter.com/P5OuhkTM40 — Video Music Awards (@vmas) September 12, 2024

X user @nightsky_shawn_ wrote on the platform, "you killed or let me say you all killed it ..🫶🏼😭 you guys can be really proud of yourself."

@DannyWxo quipped, "Shawn Mendes performing Nobody Knows at the VMAs just received a 55 minute standing ovation from me in my living room after watching it for the 200th time."

@livinwonder gushed, "my favorite performance of the night, his vocals are insane."

"You're telling me he slayed the new song while looking so good with angelic vocals?? Omg so good!!" @tkukic11 wrote.

Sabrina Carpenter, Camila Cabello, Chappell Roan, GloRilla, and Rauw Alejandro are also performing at this year's ceremony.

Mendes confirmed his latest album, "Shawn," will be released on October 18, his birthday.

In an emotional IG post of the album announcement, the "Treat You Better" hitmaker confessed, "2 years ago I felt like I had absolutely no idea who I was. A year ago I couldn't step into a studio without falling into complete panic. So to be here right now with 12 beautiful finished songs feels like such a gift."

Per a press release, the upcoming album is Mendes' "most musically intimate and lyrically honest work to date."

