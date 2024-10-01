Nicki Minaj Shares Rare Snaps of Her Son, Papa Bear, for His Fourth Birthday

Nicki Minaj is honoring her son, nicknamed Papa Bear, on his fourth birthday.

The "Super Freaky Girl" rapper shared several new pictures and videos to her Instagram account on September 30. In the behind-the-scenes photos and videos from over the years, Papa Bear can be seen with his dad, Kenneth Petty.

Some of the other pictures see Papa Bear in his own world, watching television, or playing with some of his friends.

"Dear #PapaBear, Happy 4th birthday, buddy. You've made mama & daddy so happy. Since you were in mama's tummy, you gave me a whole new meaning to life. Hope. May God watch over you always & guide your path. No weapon formed against you will prosper. In Jesus name we pray. Amen," Minaj captioned the heartfelt post.

Similarly, the following day, Minaj shared more pictures and videos that have never been seen by the public before of her child. Minaj simply captioned this series of pictures with a red heart emoji.

In the new set of media clips, Papa Bear can be seen playing basketball and running towards his mother.

Minaj and Petty welcomed Papa Bear on September 30, 2020, according to TMZ. However, Minaj would not share the news of her birth until three weeks later. Despite being 4 years old now, Minaj and Petty have kept their son's real name a secret all this time.

Minaj and Petty have been a couple since 2018 and Papa Bear is their old child as of now.

She opened up about motherhood after Rihanna shared footage of her own son RZA climbing out of his playpen.

"Chiiiiiiiiiiiiiii who are you TELLING???!!!!!! I've literally had to learn 3 new sports!!! Help! handsome self. Papa Bear flattened 3 playpens before we gave up on it. They have super human strength & brains and will find away around any & everything," Minaj said on X.

Chiiiiiiiiiiiiiii who are you TELLING???!!!!!! I’ve literally had to learn 3 new sports!!! Help! 😩 handsome self😅

Papa Bear flattened 3 playpens before we gave up on it. They have super human strength & brains and will find away around any & everything. 🤣 https://t.co/OicQatxtaX — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 28, 2024

Minaj is currently on her Pink Friday 2 World Tour. It is set to wrap up on October 11 in Queens, New York.