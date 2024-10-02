Kanye West Accused of Firing Security Guard for Demanding Pay in Malibu Mansion Project

A legal complaint has been filed against Kanye West by a security guard named Jonathan Monroe, alleging that the musician failed to compensate him for his services and terminated his employment upon requesting payment.

According to documents examined by TMZ, Monroe revealed that in August 2021, the "Donda" rapper promised to compensate him with a $30 per hour wage for security services at a Malibu residence where he faced challenges with renovation.

In official documents, Monroe disclosed that he dedicated around 36-50 hours per week to assisting West. He informed the legal proceedings that he received no compensation for his services despite his efforts and time commitment. Additionally, he mentioned that he was terminated from his position in October 2021 after expressing concerns about the absence of wages.

Monroe is seeking compensation for overdue wages, additional interest, and punitive damages. This legal action follows a brief employment stint that ended three years ago.

West recently managed to sell his Malibu estate after reducing the initial price by $14 million, after the final selling price to be approximately $21 million.

According to online documentation from TMZ, West's lavish abode entered escrow in July.

Originally boasting four bedrooms and five bathrooms, the property was priced at $53 million. However, West drastically reduced the asking price to a mere $39 million in April.

The "Heartless" hitmaker initiated construction on the 4,000-square-foot home adjacent to the Pacific Ocean in the last few years. However, the project was left unfinished.

Later on, West enlisted the services of Selling Sunset realtor Jason Oppenheim towards the end of last year.

Monroe's lawsuit only adds to the series of challenges faced by the rapper.

Tony Saxon, the previous manager of the renovation project, took legal action against West in 2023, alleging that he was terminated for raising safety concerns about the project's high level of risk.

