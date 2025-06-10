Kanye West Quietly Rebrands Again—Business Filings List Name as Ye Ye

Kanye West appears to be changing his name again—this time to Ye Ye, according to recent business documents filed in California.

The rapper, fashion designer, and entrepreneur, who legally changed his name to Ye in 2021, has now been referred to as Ye Ye in official paperwork tied to several of his companies.

In recently submitted filings, Kanye West's CFO, Hussain Lalani, named "Ye Ye" as the manager or member of several of West's businesses, including Yeezy Apparel, Yeezy Record Label, and Ox Paha Inc, ENews said.

It is not yet clear whether West has taken legal steps to make "Ye Ye" his official name. In California, name changes must be published in a local newspaper before a judge can approve the change, according to state court rules.

This quiet rebranding follows West's history of shifting how he presents himself to the public.

In a 2018 interview, he explained his original move from "Kanye West" to "Ye," saying, "In the Bible, it means 'you.' So I'm you, I'm us... a reflection of our good, our bad, our confusion."

Earlier this year, the 24-time Grammy winner also hinted at another shift.

On May 31, he announced on X (formerly Twitter) that he would stop using his @kanyewest handle, explaining that he now goes by Ye and plans to start a new account under that name.

West's latest filing listed "Ye Ye" rather than "Ye West," which had appeared in earlier paperwork. So far, he has not publicly confirmed the change on social media or through a formal announcement.

According to PageSix, the name shift is not just cosmetic. In March, West's chief of staff, Milo Yiannopoulos, sent a letter urging platforms to stop using "Kanye West" and instead refer to him as "Ye," calling the former name his "slave name."

The letter said West "made the change fully, legally, and permanently," and asked that websites and services respect his identity.

