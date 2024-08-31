Kanye West's Career Reboot: His Next Move Revealed Amid Financial Struggles, Controversy

Kanye West is reportedly planning to make another attempt at reviving his career by launching a new venture.

The controversial rapper may release a new accessories line called Droam, as reported by The U.S. Sun.

West reportedly filed for a trademark for the brand, and it includes a wide range of products, such as umbrellas, whips, shoulder bags, and tote bags.

If the accessories line becomes a success, the "Donda" rapper could launch a Droam gym collection.

Reports of West eyeing a project called Droam first surfaced back in December 2023.

However, at the time, the New York Post reported that Droam was the name of a fully self-sufficient city that the Grammy-winning artist had set his sights on building in the Middle East.

The supposed city was set to span an impressive 100,000 acres, surpassing the size of New York City.

West actively sought collaborators, extending invitations to project managers, engineers, architects, contractors, and builders to participate in this grand endeavor.

However, it has been nearly nine months since the declaration was made, yet the city has failed to materialize.

In June, it was reported that West was facing financial troubles, with Adidas pursuing a settlement from him through private arbitration following the dismissal of its $75 million lawsuit against his Yeezy brand last year.

Additionally, Lauren Pisciotta, a former assistant of West's, has taken legal action against the rapper for allegations of sexual harassment, which the star vehemently denied.

An unnamed insider told Us Weekly that West is facing financial challenges alongside his legal issues.

They also claimed that the "All of the Lights" rapper's income has significantly decreased due to a lack of endorsement deals and the declining sales of his self-funded clothing line.

"Kanye doesn't have any endorsement deals coming in because people don't want to be in business with him," the source said.

West faced significant consequences in 2022 for making hate statements during a public outburst, leading to the termination of major partnerships with Balenciaga, Adidas, Gap, Vogue magazine, and Creative Artists Agency (CAA). These companies severed ties with him following his controversial comments targeting Jewish people.

