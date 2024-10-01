Drake's 'Cease and Desist' Buzz Over Kendrick Lamar's No. 1 Diss Track For Super Bowl Halftime Show Debunked

There were recent claims suggesting Drake is trying to block Kendrick Lamar from performing "Not Like Us" at the upcoming Super Bowl halftime show next year.

"Not Like Us" made its debut on May 4, 2024 as the unexpected end to the ongoing rivalry between Drake and Lamar, fascinating audiences and claiming the spotlight as the hit of the season. This track marked Lamar's second consecutive no. 1.

However, on September 30, it was confirmed that the Canadian rapper has no plans to disrupt Lamar's show.

Addressing the speculation, Drake's spokesperson dismissed the claim as "not true." In a statement to Page Six, the representative clarified, "There was never any intention or plan to send a cease and desist to anyone."

Wack 100 first made the claims and mentioned that Drake had reportedly issued Lamar a cease and desist order, preventing him from performing his no. 1 diss track, which is aimed at Drizzy, during the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show.

"He served him a cease-and-desist...Kendrick Lamar so he can't perform 'Not Like Us' audio up top."

READ ALSO: Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl 59 Headliner Gig Sparks Backlash; Fans Want Lil Wayne

"Nah, he's trying to get the NFL to restrict Kendrick. He tryna get them to restrict, you know what I'm sayin'?"

In response to questions about the effectiveness of Drizzy's legal strategies, Wack confidently expressed his opinion, stating, "As long as Jay-Z got something to do with it, it likely wouldn't stick."

Lamar, whose nickname is K.Dot, will take the stage at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on February 9, 2025 for LIX Super Bowl halftime show.

On the flip side, some fans may not be too thrilled about the idea of "Not Like Us" playing at the major event, given its excessive presence throughout the summer months.

According to X user @watch_tv24, "As a Kendrick fan. I'm tired of not like us and the drake beef. I want to hear some new music with real life substance shit I can apply to my life."

@bryhatesyou stated, "Im so tired of not like us i don't wanna hear it."

READ MORE: Drake Faces Setback as His 'Best Song' Titled 'Blue Green Red' Vanishes from Streaming Platforms