Robbie Williams Transforms Into a Singing Monkey for Bizarre Biopic 'Better Man': Watch

Robbie Williams of Take That fame is up to some monkey business in the trailer for his upcoming biopic called Better Man.

In the trailer that was released today (October 2) by Paramount, Williams transforms into a monkey as a stand-in for the British pop singer.

"I know what you're thinking. What's with the monkey? I'm Robbie Williams. I'm one of the biggest pop stars in the world. But I've always seen myself a little less evolved," he narrates in the trailer.

The first look at the musical appears to be just like any other musical biopic, except one major aspect, Williams is transformed into a Planet of the Apes-style monkey. In the clip, Williams can be seen playing soccer in his youth and his monkey double is shown wearing people clothes.

The clip then transitions and a highlight reel of Williams performing on stage to packed crowds of screaming fans is shown. It is then interrupted by Williams being a screeching monkey with giant teeth.

According to a synopsis of the film, "'Better Man' is based on the true story of the meteoric rise, dramatic fall, and remarkable resurgence of Williams, one of the greatest entertainers of all time. Under the visionary direction of Michael Gracey (The Greatest Showman), the film is uniquely told from Williams' perspective, capturing his signature wit and indomitable spirit. It follows Robbie's journey from childhood, to being the youngest member of chart-topping boyband Take That, through to his unparalleled achievements as a record-breaking solo artist – all the while confronting the challenges that stratospheric fame and success can bring."

The cast of the film includes: Steve Pemberton, Damon Herriman, Raechelle Banno, Alison Steadman, Kate Mulvaney, Frazer Hadfield, Tom Budge, Anthony Hayes as well as Jonno Davies who is the monkey version of Williams.

The film hits select theaters December 25 and nationwide January 17, 2025.

Over the course of his career, Williams scored seven No. 1s in the U.K. and 13 No. 1 solo albums.