Joaquin Phoenix Discovered Lady Gaga's Music Thanks to an Unexpected Introduction by Miley Cyrus

Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix may be very familiar with each other now since they are both serving as the leads in the upcoming Joker: Folie à Deux, but he was not always familiar with her back catalogue.

During an interview with Capital FM, Mother Monster reacted to a video of Miley Cyrus introducing Phoenix to her music 14 years ago. In the clip, Cyrus, who was a teenager at the time, tells Phoenix that she is a fan of Gaga.

When asked if he is familiar with Gaga, Phoenix said that he knows her "very well," before listing off some incorrect songs by the singer.

"She has a song, 'Everybody Goes Up.' She also does the one, 'Two Lashes at a Time,'" he said.

Cyrus plays off Phoenix's remarks and then beings singing "Bad Romance" by Gaga.

"I don't know the song," he replies.

Gaga then reacted to the clip.

"Well, I know what I'm going to be showing him later," she joked.

"That's so cool. Thanks for showing me that," Gaga replied.

The "Rain on Me" songstress is currently on a press blitz for the upcoming Joker: Folie à Deux and during her time making the rounds, she also revealed how her fiancé, Michael Polansky, proposed to her back in April when she sat down with Jimmy Kimmel on October 1.

"He proposed to me right after my birthday, so my birthday passed and I was like, 'Well, I thought he was gonna propose ...," Gaga said before lifting her ring finger to show off the diamond he gave her.

"I do [rock climb] now. I would do anything for love," she told the late night host.

Gaga revealed that shared that the proposal came after she and Polansky had finished their climbing trip.

"We were just walking back to the room and talking. He actually — it was very Michael — asked me if he could ask me. He wanted to know if it was OK to propose before he proposed. And I was like, 'Yes, it's so OK!'" she revealed.

"He had the ring in his backpack, so it was so super cute," Gaga said, noting that Polansky did not get down on one knee to propose.

"But you know what? I'm a modern lady. I like what he did," she added.

Kimmel pressed Gaga for wedding details, but the GRAMMY winner shared that she remains undecided as to how to go about getting married right now.

"We actually talk a lot about just going to a courthouse just the two of us and ordering Chinese food. But knowing me, it could become like a circus with unicorns," she said.

Gaga and Polansky have been dating since 2019 and they first met through Gaga's mother.