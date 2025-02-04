Usher Puts on a Flawless Performance on Roller Skates for Jennifer Hudson's Spirit Tunnel

Usher was ready for his moment when it came to his turn dancing down Jennifer Hudson's now viral spirit tunnel entrance.

After viral dances from Aaron Pierre, Shemar Moore, and more, Usher turned it up a notch by being the first celebrity to go down the famous hallway with roller skates on. As Hudson's staff lined the hallways and sang their take on his hit "Yeah!," Usher smoothly glided down on roller skates in jeans, a white top and sunglasses.

Usher didn't disappoint, hitting impressive dance moves and at one point, skating backwards down the hall. He clearly enjoyed himself, laughing and blowing kisses at the end.

Usher is the latest celebrity to dance down the hall of Hudson's talk show. To date, Pierre's spirit tunnel walk while promoting Mufasa: The Lion King has gone the most viral, thanks to his handsome looks while Hudson's cast chanted, "Aaron Pierre, that's Mufasa!"

The comments on the Instagram post were eventually turned off, reportedly due to the amount of inappropriate comments from fans.

During his interview on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Usher gave advice to Kendrick Lamar about headlining this year's Super Bowl halftime show, after his own impressive show last year.

"The one thing that I would say is: Savor the moment," Usher said. "Because you get obsessed with trying to build the best performance, but you don't realize that it's really about enjoying it."

"It might not be perfect. Everything might not go the way it's supposed to," he added. "But if you are in your mind and trying to make something perfect, you're not going to look up and smell the flowers and realize, 'Wait a minute, I'm here! And I get a chance to have this moment, and I'm not going to get it again, I'm not going get this moment back.' So my encouragement to him is to really be present."

He also praised Lamar for what he's been able to achieve in his career. On Sunday, Lamar won five Grammys for his Drake diss track "Not Like Us," including Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

"I hope that he uses the moment well," he said. "There's a lot that could be said, there's a lot to be said for where hip-hop has come from. There's a lot to be said for that young man and how he's completely been an incredible benchmark for what it is to be an artist."