Jennifer Lopez Reflects on 'Healing' During AMAs Appearance Amid Ben Affleck Split

Jennifer Lopez once again showed her star power by making a grand entrance at the 50th Anniversary Special of the American Music Awards (AMAs) on October 6.

A veteran of the AMAs stage, the 55-year-old singer has graced the event with her performances numerous times and has clinched three prestigious awards.

During the musical event, viewers were treated to exclusive interviews with past AMAs champions, such as Carrie Underwood, Gloria Estefan, and Lopez.

The "Jenny from the Block" singer said in an interview, "Music really does have the power to heal and to uplift and to connect us."

"The AMAs have been showcasing that for half a century now and I'm excited for the next 50 years of Music and magic," she added.

In another part of the interview, the "Let's Get Loud" singer reflected on her experience as the AMA host in 2015, expressing gratitude for the opportunity and mentioning the numerous outfit changes she made during the evening.

"I decided that I was gonna change for every time I came out there [onstage]," Lopez said. "We did this dance medley to all of these amazing songs from that year, and I wanted everyone to feel that love and energy."

She teased, "Maybe I'll do it again one day. Who knows?"

On Lopez's first-ever win on the AMAs, she said, "My first performance on the AMAs (was in) 2001, it was so long ago... but the energy in the room was electric."

"Winning a fan-voted award is incredibly special because it is directly from the people that you make the music for. It's just a humbling experience," the singer went on.

Lopez's comments on music being healing comes amid the complexities of her divorce from Ben Affleck. The decision to file for divorce from the actor was made on August 20, coinciding with the second anniversary of their extravagant wedding in Georgia.

After almost two decades had passed since their initial relationship from 2002 to 2004, the pair found their way back to each other in 2021.