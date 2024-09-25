Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck Face Setback in Sale of $68M Mansion After Buyers Pull Out of Escrow

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have encountered an obstacle in their rushed efforts to sell their $68 million former marital home amid their ongoing divorce.

The actor, 52, and singer, 55, had already accepted a $64 million offer from a New Jersey couple for the shared property. However, the deal recently hit a roadblock after the prospective buyers pulled out of escrow citing a death in the family, TMZ reported Tuesday.

Sources told the outlet that the buyers are still very much interested in purchasing Ben and Jen's former marital home, which the exes previously listed on Zillow for $68 million after accounting for the renovations they did since buying the property for $60.8 million in May 2023.

When a property falls out of escrow, it typically indicates a disruption in the sale process or transaction, meaning the home will no longer be under contract and can be relisted, according to the Daily Mail.

The sale delay also brings additional financial implications for the exes, including a 5.25 percent mansion tax and a substantial fee for realtors.

The sale of the 38,000-square-foot mansion, known as Crestview Manor, would reportedly mark an important division in the $550 million combined assets of the ex-couple, who are currently navigating their "tricky" divorce with famous divorce attorney Laura Wasser. The divorce is deemed tricky because the two Hollywood stars failed to sign a prenuptial agreement before tying the knot in July 2022.

READ MORE: Photo of Diddy in Bed With Jennifer Lopez, Aaliyah at His Party Resurfaces Online Amid Rapper's Legal Battle

Crestview Manor screams of luxury as it houses 12 bedrooms and 24 bathrooms in the main house. The property also comes with a 5,000-square-foot guest penthouse, a separate two-bedroom guardhouse and a caretaker house. It is also rich in amenities, including a 12-car garage, a sports lounge, pickleball and basketball courts, a boxing ring and a home gym. There's also parking space for up to 80 vehicles within the premises.

Affleck, who has a net worth of $150 million, and Lopez, whose net worth is estimated at $400 million, reportedly bought the house with the intention of making it the primary residence of their blended family. The "Argo" actor shares three kids with ex-wife Jennifer Garner — Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12 — while J.Lo has 16-year-old twins, Max and Emme, with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

While the property appeared to accommodate their needs, an insider told People earlier this month that the ultra-modern aesthetic didn't align with Lopez's style, and Affleck himself eventually grew dissatisfied with the home's location. His life and children are based in Brentwood, and the commute became a hassle for the actor.

Affleck has since acquired a $20.5 million bachelor pad, while J.Lo is reportedly in negotiations to buy a $55 million L.A. mansion amid their divorce, according to Page Six.

READ ALSO: Meek Mill Makes Bold Move To Clear Name From Diddy Drama, Offers $100K to Find Alleged Mastermind