Jennifer Lopez Set to Roast Ben Affleck with 'Revenge' Tracks About Ex's Bedroom Performance: Report

Jennifer Lopez is allegedly strategizing to retaliate against her soon-to-be ex-husband by writing scathing songs portraying him as lacking in the bedroom department, according to unverified reports

Allegedly, the 55-year-old singer-performer is relentless in her mission to strike back at Ben Affleck, who dealt a blow to her self-esteem by ending their marriage after a brief two-year marriage.

Lopez had once praised her intimate moments with the "Gone Girl" actor in a song, only to later express disappointment in his performance.

A new report claims that she has shifted her opinion of Affleck, portraying him as a letdown.

Insiders who spoke to InTouch magazine have revealed that during the peak of their relationship, the "Jenny from the Block" singer had held Affleck and his abilities in high regard.

"When things were good between them J Lo put Ben and his bedroom skills on a huge pedestal," they told the magazine.

"But her rose-colored glasses are off and she's telling people he was actually a pretty selfish and basic lover."

The insider went on to say, "She's annoyed she wrote all those sexy lyrics about him and is now ready to write a follow-up, basically a break up song, that will hit him where it hurts and blast him for all the ways he let her down, including between the sheets."

Jennifer Lopez gets emotional while thanking husband Ben Affleck at the #ThisIsMeNow premiere.



🎥: @ItsJessLucero pic.twitter.com/vGEFgqLVW6 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 14, 2024

READ ALSO: Jennifer Lopez Ready to Release Emotional Album Amid Ben Affleck Divorce: 'A Cry Me A River-Type Ballad'

Amid rumors swirling about Lopez expressing disappointment over her previous romantic experiences with Affleck, another report suggests that the award-winning actor was also unhappy with the state of their intimacy.

Another InTouch magazine report claimed Affleck had voiced concerns about their romance before the couple officially parted ways in April 2024.

A source told the outlet last month, "Even before they separated, Ben complained about the state of their intimacy."

"So there's no doubt he's raring to get back out there and date."

The outlet's insider also revealed there is buzz in Hollywood circles about Affleck being seen as a sought-after single man in the industry, much to the displeasure of his ex-wife. They further claimed that Lopez could potentially have intentions to "sabotage" her ex-husband.

Music Times could not independently verify these reports.

READ MORE: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's PDA-Filled Beverly Hills 'Date' Sparks Reconciliation Chatter