Madonna's Brother Dead: How She Supported Christopher Ciccone Through His Final Battle with Cancer Revealed

Madonna has reportedly opened her Los Angeles home to her brother Christopher Ciccone as he battled cancer.

The "Material Girl" singer's efforts to fix their strained relationship shone through as she reportedly provided her brother with the best care and support during his fight against pancreatic cancer.

An insider told the Daily Mail, "Christopher's health had been in a steady decline since the previous summer, and as time passed, his condition worsened."

He reportedly came to terms with his inevitable decline, adding, "The pain became unbearable toward the end, and though it was incredibly difficult, Christopher had reached a point where he was ready to let go."

The siblings had a falling out following a series of work-related disagreements, which escalated when Christopher published his book "Life With My Sister Madonna" in 2008.

It wasn't until the death of their brother Anthony in February 2023 when their relationship improved.

"Anthony's passing marked a pivotal moment for the entire family, bringing them together in a way they hadn't been in years," said the insider. "In those final months, Madonna and Christopher were so close."

Madonna and her entire family reportedly found solace in knowing Christopher is no longer suffering and acknowledged his battle during his health struggles.

The source said Christopher "had always been deeply proud to be Madonna's brother, and everyone around him knew it... but despite the fame that came with being part of such an iconic family, he carved out his own path in life."

Christopher, 53, had a diverse career that spanned dance, design, and art. As he faced the end of his life, painting became a refuge for him.

For a while, Madonna brought her brother on board for various creative projects but their relationship took a turn in 2001 when the "Vogue" hitmaker chose a different director for her global tour.