Madonna's Multi-Thousand Dollar Secret Health Device in Mansion Bathroom Spotted on TikTok

A recent TikTok from Madonna has fans buzzing. They aren't focused on her dance moves; instead, they noticed an unexpected and pricey item in the background.

The 66-year-old pop icon, known for pushing boundaries in music and fashion, posted a playful clip from her $40 million Upper East Side mansion, dancing alongside her 29-year-old boyfriend, soccer coach Akeem Morris. But what caught viewers' eyes wasn't her signature mini skirt or flirty moves—it was a sleek white medical device quietly occupying space in her bathroom.

Eagle-eyed fans identified the machine as the Swiss Bio Inov ATP38, a high-end medical device retailing for approximately $23,000. This device uses photobiomodulation (PBM), or low-level light therapy. It aims to boost cellular regeneration, speed up healing, and help with chronic pain.

Madonna hasn't said anything about what the device is for. Some people think it might relate to her recovery from a 2020 hip replacement and knee injury. The ATP38 also has cosmetic uses, like skin rejuvenation and tightening, which could fit into Madonna's routine for looking youthful.

Manufactured in Switzerland, the ATP38 is typically used in medical fields like dermatology, dentistry and physiotherapy, and is often operated by trained professionals.

The unintentional reveal adds to the growing fascination with Madonna's private world, especially after fashion influencer Lyas was recently granted access to tour the singer's four-story, 26-room mansion. The French tastemaker gave fans an intimate look at the home's art collection, awards, and rare memento, including a sketch by the late Jean-Michel Basquiat and a handwritten note from former President Barack Obama.

The bathroom device isn't Madonna's only project drawing attention. The seven-time Grammy winner is also preparing to re-release her 1994 album Bedtime Stories and has teased a new album, her follow-up to 2005's Confessions on a Dance Floor—in collaboration with longtime musical director Stuart Price.