Inside Diddy's Jail Nightmare: Ex-Inmate Reveals Why Wealth Won't Save the Rapper from Hard Time

Sean "Diddy" Combs is reportedly not receiving any special treatment or privileges while in prison.

Despite his insignificant wealth, which is speculated to be between $600 million and $1 billion, Diddy reportedly receives the same treatment as everyone else.

Timothy Smith, a star on the reality show "Married at First Sight," has shared insights into his experience serving a sentence in a US federal prison.

In discussing the Bad Boy Records mogul's current incarceration, Smith emphasized Diddy's confinement is expected to be harsh, with no preferential treatment based on his celebrity status or financial resources.

He told the Daily Mail Australia, "His money and wealth won't get him any benefits. In the federal system, it's so limited, you don't get extra privileges because you're rich. His wealth won't help him in here, nothing at all."

"You're allowed a few basics like a tracksuit and sneakers from the commissary, but that's about it. They do raids and if you try to stockpile, they take everything," he added. "People think there are TVs and radios, but where he's at there's nothing, not even a radio. You get a Bible and one book per week."

Diddy is bracing for a wave of potential lawsuits from around 120 individuals, as disclosed by attorney Tony Buzbee. The looming legal actions are set to accuse him of exploitation and sexual abuse, with allegations that have stirred controversy.

During a recent press conference, Buzbee publicly accused this individual of administering horse tranquilizers to drug the alleged victims, a claim vehemently denied by the accused party.

In the wake of her son's arrest, Janice Smalls Combs made a surprising revelation in a statement she released and expressed her sadness and defended him as a mother.

"I come to you today as a mother that is devastated and profoundly saddened by the allegations made against my son, Sean Combs," she said.

"It is heartbreaking to see my son judged not for the truth, but for a narrative created out of lies. To bear witness to what seems to be like a public lynching of my son before he has had the opportunity to prove his innocence is a pain too unbearable to put into words."

"Like every human being, my son deserves to have this day in court, to finally share his side, and to prove his innocence," Janice stated.

Diddy is facing serious charges of sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and engaging in prostitution. He remains at the Metropolitan Detention Center in New York after a judge has denied his bail thrice