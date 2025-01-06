KISS Ends Legal Feud With Stylist Over Termination Lawsuit Due to 'Unsafe' COVID Protocol Complaints

KISS finally settled its legal battle with longtime hair stylist David Mathews.

According to Rolling Stone on Jan. 6, the band's frontmen Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley settled the termination lawsuit filed by the Mathews.

In December 2024, Judge Armen Tamzarian shared that Mathews' lawsuit alleged "labor and code violations," as well as a "retaliatory termination" in 2022.

The termination was due to Mathews' complaints regarding the "unsafe" COVID protocols during KISS' tour. The Los Angeles County Judge added how much risk is instilled inside the dispute between Mathews and Kiss.

Originally scheduled for a trial on Jan. 22, both legal representatives of the two parties notified the judge that a settlement had been concluded, leading the hearing to be canceled.

The judge added that the case was a tough battle for Mathews, but in the case of a victory, KISS' financial resources could take a hit. Furthermore, the judge warned both parties' legal teams for being "overconfident" in their stances.

The lawsuit expounded that during a tour across South America, Simmons began to exhibit flu-like symptoms on April 20, 2022. It alleged that despite Simmons insisting he was fine, the symptoms were too evident.

On April 26, Simmons eventually tested positive for COVID, and was followed by Mathews, who was also COVID positive on May 5.

Mathews alleged in the lawsuit that he felt forced to prepare the band for a show despite raising concerns regarding COVID safety protocols, and was shortly terminated in May.

Aside from the wrongful termination, the lawsuit also included claims of lack of overtime pay and rest breaks.