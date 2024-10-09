Jennifer Lopez Addresses Online Hate and Singing Criticism: 'None of That Really Matters'

Jennifer Lopez has been in the entertainment industry for over three decades now, and during that time she has been the subject of much criticism. Now, she is hitting back at it.

In an explosive new interview, Lopez addresses those who question her singing abilities as well as haters that live behind a keyboard.

"When I first started in the business, I came out and worked with Francis Ford Coppola, with Steven Soderbergh, and my record goes straight to number one. All of this stuff was happening and then, all of a sudden, they started criticizing me and you're like, 'Wait, what? That's not true. That's not who I am.' And so, right away—and it's this thing of being young— you're resilient and optimistic. Things haven't really quite knocked you all the way on your a-- yet," she said in an interview with Nikki Glaser for Interview Magazine.

"I was like, 'I know who I am when I lay my head down at night and that's what matters.' And that stuck with me, and that's always, again, that little girl inside of you who so deserves credit and comfort and joy. Life beats you down as you go, and then you have to always go back and connect to that innocent, optimistic, bright-eyed person that you were when you started out. That is something I always had, and I was able to survive those tough moments of a long career where things go up and down, where everybody loves you and then everybody's jumping on you, and then everybody loves you. That happens if you have a long career," Lopez continued.

While the "Waiting for Tonight" songstress is one of the most successful entertainers of the last few decades, she has been the subject of hate from trolls online as well. However, Lopez insist that she is tough and does not take it too seriously.

"I know that everything that's being written and said about me, and all the conjecture of who I am as a person, is not who I am. I learned that a long time ago. And social media, because it came along after I had been in the public eye for a while, I don't take it as seriously as everybody else. I know I'm a good person. I know I'm a good mom. I know who my friends are. I know my friends know who I am, my mom, my dad, all that stuff. If you hope to have a long career, you have to learn how to deal with that part of the business," Lopez shared.

She also hit back at people who claim that she cannot sing, a point to criticism that has plagued her since the beginning of her career.

"Some people are going to love you and some are not going to understand you, and some people just want to hate you to hate you, and none of that really matters. What matters for me, as an artist, is doing work that inspires me and that I enjoy doing, whether it's a huge commercial success or something that only touches one person that nobody ever f---ing even sees. It doesn't matter. This is my life's passion. I love to sing. I love to dance. I love to act. I love to entertain. I love to create. And anything anybody could say about me—and please don't get me wrong, if I see something that's hurtful, I'm not Teflon," Lopez added.

Earlier this year, Lopez released her ninth studio album called This Is Me...Now, a continuation of her blockbuster This Is Me...Then album from 2002. While the album did not perform as strongly as her previous releases, Lopez shared that she is not here to make everyone happy.

"As an entertainer, sometimes you'll be onstage in an arena of 50,000 people, and everybody's jumping up and down, singing and laughing, and then there'll be one or two people with resting b---h face," she said.

"Every time I'd go backstage to change, I'd come back out and check and I'd say, 'Did I get them yet?' Ignoring the other 49,998 people that are there. It's human nature, but if you're going to survive in this business, you're going to have to understand that that's a very small faction of people that are probably unhappy in some way," Lopez furthered.

Despite the hate, the singer remains booked and busy as she recently appeared at the Toronto International Film Festival to promote her film, Unstoppable, which hits limited theaters in December.