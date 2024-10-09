Lil Tay Blasts Critics Accusing Her of PR Stunts While Spreading Misinformation About Halsey

Lil Tay is calling out the double standards of certain music industry fans and bringing Halsey into the conversation.

Taking to her social media accounts, Lil Tay released a video where she hit back at critics that claim she's using her health issues as a PR stunt. In her post, Lil Tay expressed her confusion over Halsey being hailed as empowering for dropping new material the same day she talked about her health issues.

"So Halsey can get cancer and drop a single on the exact same day she announces her cancer and it's bold and empowering. I have been gone for a f---king year cause I have been dealing with a lot of s--t, one of them being my health. I have to get heart surgery and suddenly I'm puling a 'PR stunt' even though I am dropping my song weeks after?" she began.

It is worth noting that Halsey does not have cancer, she has lupus and a rare T-cell disorder.

Lil Tay then went on to call out the haters by saying that they are "insensitive" and "slow on purpose."

Despite the backlash she has received, Lil Tay insists that she is going to continue to promote her song.

"I don't give a f--k. I'm going to promote the f--k out of my song," she added.

Lil Tay shared that the inspiration behind her song "Growing Up" came from her dealing with a tough time in her life.

"It was born also out of my health struggles. Go listen to the song and the f---king second verse when I say 'f---k their expectations,' I talking about you," she shared.

Lil Tay then preceded to conclude the video by playing a snippet of the new song and shared that the song is out now on all platforms.

In September, Lil Tay revealed that she had undergone heart surgery amid a private health battle. In posts to her X account, it was revealed that she was dealing with a heart tumor.

"We have devastating news regarding tay," one post read.

Her second post then shared the news of the heart tumor and that caused her to go into the ICU.

"This community note is misleading, as something is indeed wrong with Tay. Last time, it was her absentee father who hacked into her accounts and faked her death. However, this time, she is in the ICU. She was diagnosed with a heart tumor. But we will keep you updated as we receive more information. Please continue to pray for Tay," the post read.

However, Lil Tay has since had surgery, and according to E! News it was a "great success" and Lil Tay has since been on the road to recovery.

This is not the first time that Lil Tay has caused concern for her health. In 2023 amid a years-long absence from the public eye, a post to Instagram announced that she had passed away.

Of course, this has since been debunked and a statement from her family was shared to TMZ over the incident.

"I want to make it clear that my brother and I are safe and alive, but I'm completely heartbroken, and struggling to even find the right words to say. It's been a very traumatizing 24 hours. All day yesterday, I was bombarded with endless heartbreaking and tearful phone calls from loved ones all while trying to sort out this mess," she said.

"My Instagram account was compromised by a 3rd party and used to spread jarring misinformation and rumors regarding me, to the point that even my name was wrong. My legal name is Tay Tian, not 'Claire Hope," Lil Tay's statement added.