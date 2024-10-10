Justin Bieber is staying far away from Sean "Diddy" Combs' case.

The 30-year-old pop star was once close friends with the music mogul, so the horrific allegations against Doddy hit Bieber hard, an insider told Us Weekly.

The anonymous source claimed Bieber is "in a hard place mentally" after Combs was indicted on several felony charges and arrested last month.

According to the insider, the singer's "history" with Diddy has made it "hard" for him to "process" the claims of sexual assault, abuse, sex trafficking, and more against the Bad Boy Records founder.

The source added that Bieber, who met Diddy as a teenager, has distanced himself from Diddy and wants "nothing to do" with him.

The "Sorry" hitmaker is "completely disgusted" by the allegations against Diddy, the source added.

Instead of his former friend's case, Bieber has opted to focus on his wife Hailey Bieber and their new bundle of joy, Jack.

"His happiness being a dad has outweighed his anxiety about Diddy," the insider explained.

Music Times could not independently verify the information. Bieber has not publicly commented on the Diddy allegations since they began to surface last year.

Diddy was arrested on Sept. 16 on charges of racketeering and sex trafficking. He pleaded not guilty to all charges. He remains behind bars in New York City as he awaits trial.

The disgraced record executive, who has been hit with at least five different lawsuits since November 2023, was recently accused of sexually abusing 120 more people, including 25 who were underage at the time of the alleged incidents.

Diddy's lawyers have also denied these claims, calling them "false and defamatory."

Since Diddy's arrest, old videos of his interactions with a teenage Justin have resurfaced, including one clip of the rapper spending 48 hours with the then-15-year-old pop star.

In the viral video, Diddy said he couldn't disclose what he planned to do with Bieber but teased that it was "definitely a 15-year-old's dream" and that they were going to go "full crazy."

Another resurfaced clip featured Diddy seemingly confronting an uncomfortable-looking Justin about the singer allegedly no longer contacting or hanging out with him.

Fans dubbed Diddy's actions in the videos as creepy and disturbing on social media.