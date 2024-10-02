Justin Bieber Sparks Concern As He's Seen Looking Gaunt and Tense Amid Diddy Rumors

Justin Bieber's fans expressed concern about the singer's health following his most recent sighting.

The "Love Yourself" singer and his wife Hailey Bieber were seen in Los Angeles on Monday, celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary, according to photos published by the Daily Mail.

The Daily Mail reported that Justin appeared tense and gaunt when he and Hailey had dinner at the restaurant Baltaire in the Brentwood neighborhood. The publication's photos showed Hailey walking a few feet in front of her husband as they left the restaurant.

Justin was reportedly wearing sunglasses, a baseball cap, an oversized black leather jacket, pants, and loafers. Hailey was said to be dressed in a beige sweater, denim jeans, and black loafers.

The couple's outing comes amid renewed scrutiny of Justin's past relationship with Sean "Diddy" Combs, following Combs' recent arrest on sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

Justin Bieber looks gaunt as wife Hailey protectively leads him out of wedding anniversary dinner amid fears over his health amid more shock Diddy claims https://t.co/3bJeAWW7W0 pic.twitter.com/ZSXimliXHj — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) October 2, 2024

Fans are concerned about Justin amid the drama surrounding Diddy

Social media users have recently been sharing and discussing videos of what they describe as "creepy" and "disturbing" interactions between Combs and a younger Justin, including one showing a 15-year-old Justin spending "48 hours" with Combs.

More allegations against Diddy emerged this week when lawyer Tony Buzbee announced that he was working with 120 people who have accused the record executive of sexual abuse.

Buzbee said 25 of the accusers were minors at the time of the alleged abuse, with one being as young as 9 years old.

Diddy has denied any wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Justin has not addressed the videos and allegations against Diddy, but numerous fans and internet users shared they're worried about how he's doing during this time.

"My heart hurts for him. This should be one of the best times of his life becoming a dad. Only to be overshadowed by what we don't know. But I think it's clear something horrible. I pray for him and his mental health," one person commented on Justin's latest sighting.

"This kid now an adult should be celebrating fatherhood but it's apparent he is struggling," another wrote. "I wish him strength."

"Poor Justin," one user wrote X, formerly Twitter, while someone else tweeted, "Praying for him."

Disclaimer: It is important to note that Justin's current state of mind or any potential connection to the Combs situation is speculative and has not been confirmed by Justin or his representatives.

