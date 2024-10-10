Jessica Simpson's Focus on Fame and Looks May Be Costing Her Marriage After Being Spotted Alone

As Jessica Simpson focuses more on her looks and a possible career revival, concerns are growing about her marriage to Eric Johnson.

Recent signs suggest that all may not be well for the couple, who tied the knot in 2014 and have three kids together.

The 44-year-old singer was recently seen at LAX airport alone with her chic outfit while it was noticeable that her left hand remained bare of any ring.

But this wasn't the first time Jessica was spotted without her wedding ring as she and Eric previously attended their child's kindergarten graduation, also their last sighting.

Eric has also been notably absent from family photoshoots and his wife's social media posts. The latter also did not acknowledge her husband's 45th birthday on September 10. Their 10th wedding anniversary passed by in July without any public recognition.

JESSICA SIMPSON SPOTTED WITHOUT WEDDING RING AMIDST RUMORS OF TROUBLEhttps://t.co/o7fkfQcgTp — deuxmoi (@deuxmoiworld) October 8, 2024

An insider claimed that the couple are facing challenges, telling Life & Style magazine that they had been leading separate lives due to the "Blonde Ambition" actress' alleged growing obsession with her physical appearance.

"Their marriage seems to be hanging on by a thread."

A second insider revealed to the outlet, "She doesn't leave the house without professional makeup, and she always looks like she's recovering from some kind of cosmetic procedure."

With each passing day, Jessica's alleged focus increasingly turned inward, causing her to distance herself from the former footballer.

"He's a relaxed, laid-back guy. Jessica still has an incredible amount of anxiety around her appearance, and Eric isn't equipped to help her through those issues."

In her Instagram photos, Jessica left fans shocked as they saw her seemingly transformed and unnatural look.

Fans are flocking to Jessica's comments section to express their concerns about the fillers in her face, urging her to reconsider her choices.

Concerns are also mounting among their family members regarding what lies ahead, particularly with Jessica's involvement in an upcoming documentary that will focus on her life amid reports that she is set to release an upcoming album after the past couple of flopped releases in 2008 and 2010.

"She's hoping it's a comeback, but Eric's pretty private, so it's doubtful he'll like being a part of that," the source added.

Another insider revealed in July that the "With You" singer strongly believes it is important to pursue her dreams of reclaiming the top spot on the charts.

"She just wanted to wait until her kids were old enough to understand that their mother is an entertainer and she may be away from home performing."

It is uncertain how much popularity Jessica's career still holds as the insider pointed out that the music industry has evolved significantly since she was a major figure. The era where she could sell millions of albums has passed, which was in 2003, and the source added Jessica is now considered more of a "nostalgia act."